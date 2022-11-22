Bajaj Pulsar P150 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar P150 is powered by a new 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 14.5 hp maximum power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque

Bajaj Auto has today announced the launch of the Pulsar P150 in the domestic market and is priced at Rs 1,16,755 (ex-showroom, pan India). The Bajaj Pulsar P150 has been made available in a total of two variants: single disc and dual disc (each equipped with a single-channel ABS system). The motorcycle will take on TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, Hero Xtreme 160R and Yamaha FZ.

As for the performance, the Bajaj Pulsar P150 uses a new 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 14.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and 13.5 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. The Pulsar P150 has a ground clearance of 165 mm while the seat height stands at 790 mm.

The fuel tank capacity of the motorcycle is rated at 14 litres and it tips the weighing scale at 140 kilograms with fuel. It is slotted between the existing Pulsar 150 and the recently launched Pulsar N160 in the brand’s domestic portfolio. The single-seater version of the Pulsar P150 can be bought with a dual-disc setup only.

Unlike modern entry-level motorcycles, the Pulsar P150 has a kick starter and this would definitely please many takers. The suspension duties are handled by 31 mm telescopic front forks and a monoshock rear suspension while the braking duties are performed by a 260 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc – 130 mm rear drum in the single disc model.

Both variants are equipped with a single-channel ABS system. The single-seater variant of the Bajaj Pulsar P150 features a tubular handlebar and a rear drum brake setup while the dual-seat version comes with clip-ons and dual disc brakes. The former has 80/100-17 front and 100/90-17 rear while the latter boasts 90/90-17 and 110/90-17 front and rear tyres respectively.

The equipment list of the Bajaj Pulsar P150 composes an LED project headlamp, LED Daytime Running Lights, Butterfly inspired twin LED tail lamps, a USB charging facility, and a semi-digital instrument cluster similar to the Pulsar N160 with a gear position indicator. The dual disc version is around Rs. 3,000 more expensive.