Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Ride Review – Best Bike Under Rs. 2 Lakh?

In our detailed first ride review, we have explained about the pros and cons of the new flagship Bajaj Pulsar, the NS400Z

Bajaj Auto introduced the Pulsar NS400Z after much waiting earlier this month and as one would expect it is loaded with features and comes with a highly competitive price tag. Costing Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z has several commonalities with the Dominar 400 as well as the latest Pulsar series including N250 and NS200.

But, has the package really worked targetting masses in the affordable sporty motorcycle space? We went to Pune to find it out last week and here is our first ride impression. Firstly, the design familiarities with the Pulsar N250 and NS200 are more than apparent but it does have a sleeker profile emphasising its sporty stance and has shorter wheelbase than both Dominar 400 and NS200.

The four colour schemes as well as the overall fit and finish do go hand-in-hand with the flagship and bigger Pulsar tag and simply put, it is all you can expect out of a Pulsar. The LED projector headlamp and thunderbolt-like vertical LED DRLs, twin LED tail lamps, belly pan, black finish to the engine area, side bodywork and sharp LED turn signals add to the overall appeal of the motorcycle – slightly in-the-face manner so to speak.

The new LCD instrument console’s size could have been bigger but is bright enough in day light and provides all the necessary information. It gets Bluetooth connectivity, music controls, navigation, call and SMS alerts, lap timer, etc and the switchgear feels plasticky but not cheap. The rider’s triangle is slightly aggressive as you could expect from the NS series.

Bajaj opted to go with a single-piece lightweight handlebar instead of the clip-ons and weight saving has been done across the board. The Pulsar NS400Z is lighter than the Dominar 400 by a whopping 18 kilograms and to achieve that it uses a lightweight grab rail, lighter 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in MRF rubber, and so on. Moreover, Bajaj says it uses a brand new six-step preload adjustable monoshock rear suspension and a box-type swingarm but the perimeter frame is same as that of the Dominar.

The weight saving does translate into making the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z a formidable motorcycle as it has planted capabilities and can adhere to everyday riding requirements too. The seats are grippy and offer good comfort all along and the tyres provide sufficient traction especially in the dry conditions. The NS400Z is equipped with the same perimeter frame as the Dominar.

For its price, mechanically the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is well sorted out as it has good handling characteristics while the braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front and a 230 mm rear disc brake, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. The braking hardware gives good confidence to late brake when needed and the suspension system comprises upside-down front forks that further compliments the overall manoeuvrability of the flagship NS.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z boasts a wheelbase of 1,344 mm, ground clearance of 168 mm, kerb weight of 174 kg and seat height of 807 mm. The fuel tank capacity is same as the NS200 at 12 litres. For a 5′ 11″ guy, I could not tuck my knees neatly under the tank but it was easy for me to flatly position my feet. The motorcycle can tackle typical Indian speedbreakers with ease.

I found the Road mode to be the best of all as it has perfect balance between performance and mileage and the switchable traction control eases the rear ABS in Off-Road mode. The Sport mode brings out the best performance with immediate throttle response and optimal power delivery. The traction control has its place but it’s not something you would go crazy about.

I managed to hit a top speed of 168 kmph and the motorcycle can cruise on 120-130 kmph all day and the heat management deserves an appreciation. The average fuel economy on my 80 km run was 23 kmpl and I was pushing the limits of it and I reckon 26-27 kmpl is a possibility on day-to-day use. The tried-and-tested 373 cc liquid-cooled engine from Dominar 400 produces 40 PS and 35 Nm and is paired with a six-speed transmission – a slipper and assist clutch is standard.

The same powertrain has been propelling the D400 and KTM 390s for long but I was surprised to feel vibrations on the handlebar and footpegs at around 60-75 kmpl – not that it is major but it is there. You would absolutely love to push it as the engine’s characteristics remain just the same as the Dominar, as you would like to spend more time on the top of the rev band.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z could have had more composure on the highway bumpy sections and in traffic conditions you would have to change gears back and forth more than in the Speed 400, Svartpilen 401 or the Duke 390 as the engine would want you to only make the most out of the top end and work your way up lower down.

Taking the introductory price into account, the NS400Z is a no-brainer amidst having minor niggles and more importantly, it outperforms all the motorcycles in the same price range and it does not have a direct rival. For budget conscious buyers, this naked streetfighter is a dream come true especially when compared to the more premium options such as the Svartpilen 401, Triumph Speed 400 and Dominar 400 and 300-400 cc motorcycles from other brands.

Bajaj has thrown everything at the Pulsar NS400Z and considering how good it is and that more new Pulsar 400s are under development, we cannot wait to see what is really in store.