Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Leaked Showing Plenty Of New Details

The leaked images of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 reveal a frontal design taking inspiration from the Pulsar N250 and the latest NS200

Bajaj Auto released the first teaser video giving us early glimpses of the upcoming Pulsar NS400 yesterday and today the production-spec naked streetfighter has been leaked online courtesy of a YouTube video. It does not show every possible detail that has been kept under wraps but some of the key elements are now out in the open.

For instance, the front end gets an LED headlamp pod similar to the one found in the Pulsar N250 while the thunderbolt strike-like vertical LED Daytime Running Lights reminisce its smaller sibling, the Pulsar NS200. Both the Pulsar N250 and NS200 were updated recently and most of the features will be carried over to the flagship NS400, which is expected to be priced under Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom).

The leaked images show the presence of body graphics similar to the N250 and NS200 while maintaining its own sporty aspects. It will boast a muscular fuel tank and the upside down front forks appear to be 41 mm units. The number plate holder is positioned below the headlamp cluster and the engine area is finished in black.

It also gets a prominent belly pan, a wide single-piece handlebar, sharp LED turn indicators and switchgear from Pulsar’s familiar parts bin. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will feature a dual-channel ABS system as standard, assisting front and rear disc brakes with three ABS modes. It will also gain traction control and an all-digital instrument console with Bluetooth and navigation.

The motorcycle will likely be equipped with a 373.2 cc liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected engine which currently powers the Dominar 400, KTM 390 Adventure and 390 RC. However, the performance numbers could be slightly reduced in the forthcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS400. The latest KTM 390 Duke already uses a new 399 cc mill while a new 398 cc engine can be found in the Triumph 400 cc twins.

The powertrain will be paired with a six-speed transmission while a slipper and assist clutch will be standard fitment. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will make a big impact in the 350-400 cc space upon arrival.