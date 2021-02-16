Bajaj Pulsar NS250 & RS250 To Launch In India Later This Year – Report

Bajaj Pulsar NS250 & RS250 will likely be positioned above the NS200 and RS200 respectively; could use similar underpinnings as the Dominar 250

Bajaj Auto has long been said to be working on the next generation Pulsar series and new details have emerged on the internet regarding the flagship quarter litres bikes that will sit at the top of the range. The NS200 and RS200 are currently the most premium Pulsars on sale and things will reportedly change following the arrival of the Pulsar NS250 and RS250.

A recent media report, citing their sources, indicates that Bajaj has produced prototypes of the 250 twins and their road testing will commence soon. The Bajaj Pulsar NS250 and RS250 are predicted to enter the domestic market around this festive season (September or October), and they will supposedly have plenty in common with the Dominar 250.

With the Pulsar NS200 carrying an ex-showroom price of around Rs. 1.32 lakh and Rs. 1.52 lakh for the RS200, the naked 250 cc streetfighter could be priced around Rs. 1.55 lakh while the faired supersport’s quarter-litre iteration may cost around Rs. 1.75 lakh – effectively undercutting rivals like the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Bajaj Pulsar RS250 could act as a more affordable alternative to the KTM RC200 and KTM Duke 250 with good touring characteristics. The 250 duo are expected to be based on the same beam type perimeter frame as the Dominar 250 while using similar mechanicals such as the brakes. However, unlike the Dominar 250, they may only feature telescopic front forks for cost reasons.

The D250 uses a 37 mm USD and the rear monoshock with preload adjustability is a high possibility in the Pulsar NS250 and RS250. We do expect them to get an LED headlamp, LED tail lamp and LED indicators, digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, 300 mm front disc (320 mm in RS250) and 230 mm rear disc, dual-channel ABS system, slipper clutch and so on.

As for the performance, the same 248.8 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled motor will be employed producing similar power of 23.5 bhp and 27 Nm torque outputs as the Dominar 250, or a little lesser. The powertrain is paired with a six-speed transmission.