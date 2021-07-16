Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Price Hiked; Now Costlier Than Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 price has been increased by Rs. 4,416 in the latest round of price hikes; currently priced at Rs. 99,296 (ex-showroom, Faridabad)

Following the second wave of the health crisis, two-wheeler manufacturers across the board have been increasing the prices of their models citing rising input costs and other factors, and Bajaj Auto is no different. The Chakan-based company introduced the Pulsar NS125 in April 2021 and is currently the entry-level NS offering in the domestic market.

Within four months of its launch, Bajaj has announced a price hike for the NS 125 and resultantly it becomes Rs. 4,416 dearer. The new price has come into effect from the starting of this month. It is priced at Rs. 99,296 (ex-showroom, Faridabad). One of the key selling points with the NS125 is its affordable nature.

Courtesy of the increase in price, it is currently Rs. 1,037 dearer than the Pulsar 150 Neon ABS. The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 derives styling from its bigger brothers, the NS160 and NS200 and is retailed in four colour schemes namely Burnt Red, Saffire Blue, Pewter Grey and Fiery Orange. As for the performance, it is equipped with the same 124.45 cc engine from the Pulsar 125.

The single-cylinder air-cooled powertrain with electronic carburation produces a maximum power output of 11.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque delivered at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed transmission. Built on a perimeter frame, the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 uses telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension.

The stopping duties are handled by a 240 mm disc brake at the front and 130 mm drum brake at the rear with CBS (Combined Braking System). It has a seat height of 805 mm and tips the weighing scale at 144 kilograms. The equipment list comprises a semi-digital instrument cluster, signature vertical LED tail strips and so on.

Bajaj has reduced the prices of the Dominar 250 by nearly Rs. 17,000 and it currently costs around Rs. 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the KTM 250 Adventure has also gone down by nearly Rs. 25,000 as it carries a sticker tag of Rs. 2.30 lakh but the price drop applies only till August 31, 2021. It has now become a compelling offering in the Adv space.