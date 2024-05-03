Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z Launched In India At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z features a 373.2 cc liquid-cooled engine that also powers the Dominar 400 and is packed with features

Bajaj Auto has today launched the long-awaited Pulsar NS400 in the domestic market and it carries a price tag of Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Showcased several years ago as the CS400 concept, the Pulsar NS400 is a modern evolution encompassing the latest design elements found in the Pulsar series while incorporating its unique touches.

The design of the Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z is inspired by the Pulsar NS series. In addition to blue-black and red colour schemes, two new paint options are available. The Pulsar NS400 has a bold visual style, featuring sporty graphics and a vibrant colour palette. Its triple-tone finish, accented with red highlights, underscores the aggressive design language that has come to define the Pulsar brand over time.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z shares several features with the latest Pulsar models, such as the NS200 and N250. It employs 43 mm upside-down (USD) front forks, finished in a striking golden colour. The rear suspension includes a preload-adjustable monoshock. The braking system uses disc brakes on both the front and rear (320 mm and 230 mm), enhanced with a dual-channel ABS for improved safety and control.

The Pulsar NS 400Z boasts an aggressive-looking fuel tank with a larger capacity than the NS200. The tank extensions integrate smoothly with the bike’s sharp front design. The headlight features an LED projector similar to the one used in the N250, while the LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) resemble the style found on the NS200.

The Pulsar NS 400Z also features a split seat design, a wide handlebar, and rear-set footpegs for a sportier riding position. Compared to the NS200, it has a longer wheelbase, maintaining the recognizable perimeter frame, which has been re-engineered to house a 373.2 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 40 PS and 35 Nm. The motorcycle uses a box-type swingarm and rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels at both the front and rear.

To provide the rider with critical information, the NS 400Z comes with a fully digital instrument console featuring a compact multi-information display, which also supports Bluetooth connectivity. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 comes with a range of features, including split grab rails, ride-by-wire throttle, three ABS modes (Road, Rain, Sport & Off Road), a switchable traction control system, five-step adjustable clutch and brake levers, a slipper and assist clutch, 110/70 front and 140/70 rear tyres, and a belly pan.