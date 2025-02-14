Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Single-Channel ABS Launched At Rs. 1.06 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 ABS now sits at the top of the range as the motorcycle is now offered in Standard, Bluetooth and ABS variants

Bajaj Auto has introduced a new variant of the Pulsar NS 125, now equipped with single-channel ABS. Priced at Rs. 1,06,739 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the 2025 Pulsar NS 125 ABS brings an enhanced level of safety as the addition of Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) equipped variant sitting above the CBS will certainly inspire confidence into the rider across different conditions.

Beyond braking updated, the Pulsar NS 125 continues to lead the 125 cc space in terms of power as the single-cylinder air-cooled engine delivers a maximum of 12 PS and 11 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a five-speed transmission. It boasts a kerb weight of 144 kg, seat height of 805 mm and a ground clearance of 179 mm.

It is built on a perimeter frame and comes equipped with a five-step monoshock and nitrox rear suspension while telescopic forks does the duty at the front. The Bajaj NS 125 ABS also features a fully digital instrument cluster featuring Bluetooth connectivity, a gear position indicator, and real-time fuel economy readouts.

Bajaj has consistently revised the Pulsar NS 125’s lineup to meet the growing rider expectations. For instance, the 2024 updates brought in LED headlamps, a digital console, and a USB charger. Now, with ABS onboard, the Pulsar NS125 continues to be a sought after option in the popular 125 cc segment and it rivals TVS Raider 125, Honda SP 125 and Hero Xtreme 125R.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 continues to be available in four colour options namely Burnt Red, Pewter Grey, Fiery Orange and Beach Blue. Commenting on the new launch, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycle Business Unit, Bajaj Auto ltd., said,

“Gen Z knows exactly what they want, and they demand it from manufacturers. Bajaj Auto has heard and delivered. The Pulsar NS125, now with ABS isn’t about boring commuting—it’s about owning the daring ride. With class-leading performance, muscular styling, and technology that keeps you in control, it’s built for those who ride with confidence and never settle for less. That’s why the Pulsar NS125 ABS is the ultimate ride for the new generation of riders”