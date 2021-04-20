Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 93,690

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is powered by the 125 cc DTS-i engine producing a maximum power output of 12 PS and 11 Nm of peak torque; paired with a five-speed transmission

Bajaj Auto has today announced the launch of the Pulsar NS 125 in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 93,690 (ex-showroom). Sitting at the bottom of the NS series, which comprises the NS 160 and NS 200, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 aims at offering the sporty riding characteristics the naked streetfighter range is renowned for.

Targetting first-time buyers, it joins the Pulsar 125 as the only other 125 offering within the Pulsar series. The homegrown manufacturer says the Pulsar NS 125 packs “a host of segment-first features”. As for the performance, it derives power from the familiar 125cc single-cylinder DTS-i engine sticking by BSVI emission standards.

The powertrain produces slightly more power and torque compared to the regular Pulsar 125. It kicks out 12 PS and 11 Nm and is connected to a five-speed transmission. Built on the long-serving perimeter frame, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is suspended on telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension.

Following the recent price hike of Rs. 8,812, the KTM Duke 125, which received a new generation in December 2020, costs around Rs. 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus making the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 a very attractive opting in the 125 cc segment (just over Rs. 66,000 cheaper). Bajaj says the perimeter frame offers high stiffness and low flex for a sharp handling experience.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is made available in four different colour options namely Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red and Pewter Grey (the last two already exist in the NS range). Some of the design highlights are glossy metallic body paint, perimeter frame and alloys in the unique bronze shade, sleek headlamp cluster with twin pilot lamps, twin-strip LED taillamps, split grab rail, belly pan, etc.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto said, “We are excited to bring the pedigree of the higher cc Pulsar NS series bikes, for first-time performance riding enthusiasts. The thrill that the new Pulsar NS 125 is built to offer, will appeal to a large segment of customers with its multiple class-leading features”.

