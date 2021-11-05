Bajaj Pulsar N250 Vs Dominar 250, Yamaha FZ25 & Suzuki Gixxer 250

Check out our on-paper comparison of the newly-launched Bajaj Pulsar N250, Bajaj Dominar 250, Yamaha FZ 25, and Suzuki Gixxer 250

Bajaj Pulsar N250 has finally been launched in our market, and there is a lot of buzz about it on the internet. The quarter-litre naked Pulsar is an extremely handsome motorcycle, with a decent equipment list and a brilliant price tag. In fact, it is only slightly more expensive than the Pulsar NS200!

Here, we have a spec-sheet comparison between the recently-launched Pulsar N250 and some of its closest rivals – Bajaj Dominar 250, Yamaha FZ 25, and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 v Dominar 250 v Yamaha FZ 25 v Suzuki Gixxer 250 – Powertrain

Pulsar N250 is powered by a 249.07cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which generates 24.5 PS and 21.5 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It comes paired with a 5-speed transmission, with a slipper & assist clutch available as standard.

Bajaj Dominar 250 is slightly more powerful than the new quarter-litre Pulsar; its 248.77cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor belts out 27 PS and 23.5 Nm. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed transmission, and a slipper & assist clutch is offered here as well.

As for Yamaha FZ 25, it is powered by a 249cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with 20.8 PS and 20.1 Nm on tap, which comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Compared to all other quarter-litre streetfighters in this comparison, the Yamaha is the lowest on power and performance.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 gets a 249cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 26.5 PS of peak power and 22.2 Nm of maximum torque, making it the second-most-powerful bike in this comparison, right after the Dominar 250. Transmission duties are handled by a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 v Dominar 250 v Yamaha FZ 25 v Suzuki Gixxer 250 – Features

On Pulsar N250, Bajaj is offering a ton of features, like all-LED lighting, monoshock rear suspension, disc brakes on both wheels (with single-channel ABS), alloy wheels. Its instrument cluster is a semi-digital unit, unlike all other bikes in the segment, but the display gets minimal bevel for better viewing.

Bajaj Dominar 250 is slightly better equipped than the Pulsar, offering dual-channel ABS and a fully-digital LCD instrument console. Other than that, it gets all-LED lighting, alloy wheels, disc brakes on both wheels, monoshock rear suspension, etc.

The FZ 25 also gets features like all-LED lighting, alloy wheels, single discs on both wheels with dual-channel ABS, a fully digital LCD instrument console, alloy wheels, etc. Yamaha’s monocross rear suspension is also offered here. FZS 25 additionally gets a taller windscreen and knuckle guards.

As for the Gixxer 250, it comes equipped with an all-LED lighting system, alloy wheels, disc brakes on both wheels, and a rear monoshock suspension, just like all other bikes in this comparison. It also gets dual-channel ABS and a fully digital LCD instrument cluster.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 v Dominar 250 v Yamaha FZ 25 v Suzuki Gixxer 250 – Price

The newest kid on the block – Bajaj Pulsar N250 – manages to nail the pricing, with a cost of just Rs. 1.38 lakh! Its sibling, the Dominar 250 is significantly more expensive, with a price tag of Rs. 1.59 lakh. Yamaha FZ 25 is the most affordable of the bunch, priced at Rs. 1.36 lakh for the standard variant and Rs. 1.38 lakh for the MotoGP Edition, although FZS 25 is slightly more expensive, at Rs. 1.41 lakh.

Model Price (Ex-showroom, New Delhi) Bajaj Pulsar N250 Rs. 1.38 lakh Bajaj Dominar 250 Rs. 1.59 Lakh Yamaha FZ 25/FZS 25 Rs. 1.36 lakh to Rs. 1.38 lakh/Rs. 1.41 lakh Suzuki Gixxer 250 Rs. 1.72 lakh

Suzuki Gixxer 250 is the most expensive among all the bikes mentioned here, with a price tag of Rs. 1.72 lakh. In comparison, the new Pulsar N250 seems like a bargain! However, the Pulsar is the only bike here that gets single-channel ABS, which is a downer on an otherwise brilliant deal.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi