Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launched At Rs. 1.38 Lakh, Biggest Naked Pulsar Yet

Bajaj Auto’s new quarter-litre naked offering – Pulsar N250 – offers great performance and lots of features in an extremely affordable package

Baja Auto has officially launched the Pulsar N250 in India, alongside its faired sibling, the Pulsar F250. The design of the new N250 Pulsar is quite aggressive, with a sharp headlamp, a bulbous fuel tank with sharp extensions, a single-piece stepped seat, a sharp tail section with LED taillights, and beautiful alloy wheels.

The motorcycle also gets a slightly-tall single-piece handlebar and centre-set footpegs, which result in a relaxed, upright seating posture, as expected from a naked streetfighter. The bike also gets an LED headlamp unit (with LED DRLs), for better illumination. Also, the bike gets a new tubular frame chassis, with 37 mm telescopic forks up front and a new monoshock rear suspension.

This is the first time a monoshock suspension is offered on a Pulsar! The new quarter-litre engine is a 249.07cc, oil/air-cooled, single-cylinder motor, which generates 24.5 PS of peak power and 21.5 Nm of maximum torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed transmission and not a 6-speed unit as some had hoped. A slipper and assist clutch is offered as standard, which is great for effortless riding.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 specifications Engine size 249.07cc Engine type Oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine Max. power 24.5 PS @8,750 rpm Max. torque 21.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Transmission 5-speed MT, with slipper & assist clutch

Contrary to previous reports, the instrument cluster of the Pulsar N250 is a semi-digital unit, consisting of an analog tachometer and a digital readout for the speedometer, fuel gauge, trip meter, odometer, etc. It even gets a range indicator and gear position indicator. For optimum viewing comfort, the instrument console has a minimal top bezel.

The braking system comprises single discs on both wheels – 300mm front and 230mm rear – with the safety net of single-channel ABS. For better traction, Bajaj has fitted a 130-section rear tyre to the bike, with a 100-section tyre at the front.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 dimensions Wheelbase 1,351 mm Seat height 795 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm Kerb weight 162 kg Fuel tank capacity 14 litres

Bajaj Pulsar N250 is priced at Rs. 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), which is extremely competitive! In fact, it is only around Rs. 5,000 more expensive than Bajaj NS200! The rivals to the new Pulsar N250 in our market include Yamaha FZ 25, Suzuki Gixxer 250, and even KTM 250 Duke.