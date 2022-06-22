Bajaj Pulsar N160 (N250 Based) India Launch Next Month – Key Details

Bajaj Pulsar N160 will be launched in India sometime next month and it has its design based on the N250; will likely boast an updated powertrain

Bajaj Auto appears to be gearing up to launch an all-new motorcycle next month and we will be riding it on July 13, 2022. The Chakan-based manufacturer has been caught testing three different motorcycles over the last few months and one of them is believed to be the N160, the next-generation NS160 based on the well-received N250 naked streetfighter.

The quarter-litre motorcycle targeting touring customers with an oil-cooled engine was introduced late last year along with its semi-faired sibling, the F250. Both are a radical departure in terms of styling and underpinnings compared to the current crop of Pulsars and they are underpinned by a new tubular frame.

The brand previously announced its intention to expand the reach of the new chassis to other Pulsar models across different segments and the first one on the list looks to be the N160. The poster with the tagline “Thrill Now in All New Avatar” is accompanied by a shadowed motorcycle showcasing its front fascia similar to that of the N250.

It boasts an LED projector headlamp flanked by eyebrow-like LED Daytime Running Lights and the digital instrument cluster’s border does reminisce the N250 as well with a short windscreen. But the fuel tank extensions or the secondary fin extending from the lower part of the facade could not be seen in the teaser image.

The spy images of the Bajaj Pulsar N160 showed the presence of twin vertical LED tail lamps, swingarm, bodywork, Y-shaped alloy wheels, split grab rails, etc similar to the N250. Other highlights are an underbelly exhaust system, kick starter, a new 160 cc engine with slightly different power and torque outputs, and an all-new digital instrument cluster.

It will have middle-set footpegs, and the wide handlebar could be slightly more upright compared to the N250. The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed transmission and expect the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N160 to be priced aggressively against competition as it will target high volume sales.