Bajaj Pulsar N160 India Launch Very Soon – What We Know So Far

Bajaj Pulsar N160 is expected to go on sale before the end of this month with the styling based on the N250 and it could also carry a new engine

Bajaj Auto has been testing a number of new products alongside concentrating on increasing its electric vehicle production. The homegrown manufacturer is also developing a series of motorcycles in association with Triumph and a couple of them were caught on camera a few months ago on foreign soil. In addition, two more entry-level motorcycles are under development too.

Last year, Bajaj introduced the all-new Pulsar F250 and N250 quarter-litre motorcycles targeting touring-based customers and they are based on a new tubular frame. The Chakan-based brand announced its intention to expand the platform into other motorcycles in the Pulsar lineup across different engine cubic capacities in the near future.

So far, the test prototypes indicated the presence of a new generation Pulsar 125, an all-new Pulsar 150 and the Pulsar N160. The affordable Pulsar N160 naked is the one to be introduced first and it will more likely debut soon as the price announcement is expected before the end of this month. It has several commonalities with the 250 twins.

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 was spied just over a month ago in its close-to-production guise and the brand’s social media handles are teasing something big as well. The design of the upcoming motorcycle falls in line with that of the Pulsar N250 oil-cooled naked as the body panels, LED taillight, swingarm, alloy wheels and so on resemble the N250.

The powertrain is apparently smaller and the underbelly exhaust system is in contrary to the side-mounted unit found on the N250. In a similar fashion to the NS160, a kick starter is also available. While no official details on the powertrain are known yet, expect a new 160 cc engine with slightly different power and torque ratings compared to the NS160.

It will be paired with a five-speed transmission and an updated semi-digital instrument cluster could also be provided. By the end of this calendar year, Bajaj could also bring in the new Pulsar 125 to further bolster its portfolio and it may as well feature a revised 125 cc engine.