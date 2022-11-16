Bajaj Pulsar N150 India Launch Likely In The Coming Weeks

Bajaj Pulsar N150 is heavily inspired by the Pulsar N250 and N160 in terms of design; will likely be powered by a new air-cooled engine

Judging by the near-production test prototypes caught on camera recently, Bajaj Auto will more likely introduce the all-new Pulsar N150 in the Indian market in the coming weeks. Over the last several months, the new entry-level sporty commuter has been spotted on public roads but Bajaj has not given us any official launch timeline just yet.

Bajaj has been expanding the new generation Pulsar lineup recently. Last year, the Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 made their local debut with a brand new design language and they are underpinned by a new tubular chassis. A few months ago, it was expanded to the Pulsar N160 and it has been priced competitively in India as well.

The upcoming Pulsar N150 is expected to sit below the N160 and will appeal to consumers wanting to purchase a sporty-looking motorcycle that can comfortably carry a pillion and can be fuel economical too. It must be noted that the Pulsar N160 has been well received by customers and the N150 could be made available in a total of two iterations.

One of the major advantages of the Bajaj Pulsar N150 will be that it will have plenty in common with the N250 and N160 when viewed externally. However, there will be cost-cutting measures to position the motorcycle aggressively against the likes of Yamaha FZ V3, Suzuki Gixxer 155, TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, Honda Unicorn, and so on.

The Bajaj Pulsar N150 could be priced at around Rs. 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will boast a headlamp similar to the one found in the existing Pulsar 150. Moreover, the tubular frame used in the N160 could be tweaked to underpin the upcoming model and the powertrain could be derived from the 160 cc unit found in the N160.

Other highlights will include split grab rails, an underbelly exhaust unit, twin LED taillights, halogen headlamp illumination, halogen turn signals, middle set footpegs positioning, an upright handlebar positioning, telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock suspension, a semi-digital instrument cluster taken from the Pulsar N250 and N160, etc.