Bajaj Pulsar N125 With New Features To Be Launched In 2025

Bajaj will be launching the Pulsar N125 as a sporty commuter and will rival the likes of Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125

Bajaj is among the top 3 most selling motorcycle manufacturers in India and its Pulsar range is the best-selling in its portfolio. If we dive further into the sales of the Pulsars itself, we see that the affordable 125cc segment outsells all the other Bajaj models and this is one of the main reasons why it is coming up with another 125cc Pulsar.

As of now, in the 125cc segment, Bajaj has the Pulsar 125 and the Pulsar NS 125. The brand will be seeing another model being added to the lineup and will supposedly be called the Pulsar N 125. This model has been spotted testing several times, will be the sportier version of all the Pulsar 125cc models and is expected to weigh much less than the Pulsar NS125 which should aid performance and handling.

The latest sightings of the Pulsar N125 have revealed some more details about the upcoming motorcycle, and it looks a lot more aggressive concerning design elements to compete with its competitors like the Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125 which also sport an aggressive design language.

You will also be able to see tank extensions, front fork covers that look beefy, stacked LED headlight setup, typical Pulsar-style split LED taillight setup split seat design, tyre hugger, nice-looking grab rail, disc brake at the front, alloy wheels, although the indicators look like they are halogen bulbs and not LED as being offered on Hero Xtreme 125R.

There is no confirmation concerning the powertrain as we believe Bajaj may use the same 124.45cc, 11bhp, 11.8Nm air-cooled, single-cylinder engine from the Pulsar NS125 or it may be a new engine derived from the Pulsar N 150 in which case the power and torque figures are expected to be higher. In the spy shots, you can see that it uses an underbelly exhaust, while the gearbox should be a 5-speed unit.

On the features list, it will have a reverse LCD digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and it may come with turn-by-turn navigation considering that the TVS raider offers a 5-inch colour TFT screen with more features.