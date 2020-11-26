Bajaj Pulsar Model Wise Sales In October – Pulsar 125, 150, 180F, NS200

Bajaj Pulsar series contributed to more than half of the brand’s domestic tally in October 2020 with a total of 1,38,218 units

Bajaj Auto garnered a total of 2,68,631 units in October 2020 as against 2,42,516 units during the same period in 2019 with YoY sales growth of 10.8 per cent domestically. The homegrown manufacturer finished fourth in the overall two-wheeler makers’ volume table ahead of Suzuki, Royal Enfield, Yamaha and Piaggio.

The Pulsar series played a key role in the overall tally as the entry-level Pulsar 125 led the rest with 65,648 units as against 33,042 units during the corresponding period last year with a massive 99 per cent sales growth. The Pulsar 150 continued to be the second with 53,336 in October 2020 as against just over 43,000.

In comparison, the Year-on-Year volume growth stood at 24 per cent. The Pulsar 180F and the 200 cc motorcycles had combined to register 11,996 units last month as against 11,707 units during the same period in 2019 with 2 per cent increase in volume. The popular Pulsar 220 motorcycle recorded 7,238 units last month.

Bajaj Pulsar Models (YoY) October 2020 Sales October 2019 Sales 1. Pulsar 125 (99%) 65,648 33,042 2. Pulsar 150 (24%) 53,336 43,002 3. Pulsar 180F + 200 NS (2%) 11,996 11,707 4. Pulsar 220 (-7%) 7,238 7,758

In comparison to the same period last year when 7,758 units were sold, Bajaj recorded 7 per cent decline. Last month, Bajaj introduced new colour schemes for the Pulsar NS and RS series of motorcycles to attract more customers during the festive season – Burnt Red in matte finish and Plasma Blue in glossy finish with white coloured alloy wheels.

Additionally, the front and rear fenders received carbon fibre textures and the seats with hot stamping pattern as well. The Pulsar RS 200 faired supersport with dual-channel ABS system is priced at Rs. 1,52,179 while the Pulsar NS 200 costs Rs. 1,31,219 and the smaller Pulsar NS 160 at Rs. 1,08,589 (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The more affordable Pulsar 125 with drum brakes also debuted in October and is priced at Rs. 73,274 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It continues to be equipped with CBS while the disc brake variant of the Pulsar 125 with split seats costs Rs. 80,218 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Bajaj’s cumulative sales of the Pulsar range hit a new record last month and it could continue to grow higher in the coming months as well.