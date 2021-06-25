Bajaj Pulsar May 2021 Sales – Pulsar 125, 150, NS 200, 220 F, RS 200

Bajaj Pulsar 125 continued to be on top of the sales charts with 28,636 units as against 35,891 units with a 20.2 per cent MoM drop

The Pulsar series is the most popular amongst young enthusiasts within the range of Bajaj Auto and it continues to be a highlight despite the tough market scenario. In total, 39,625 units of Pulsar motorcycles were sold in the month of May 2021 as against 66,586 units during the previous month of April 2021 with 40.4 per cent negative sales growth.

Ever since its launch, the Bajaj Pulsar 125’s reception has been pretty good due to its aggressive pricing nature and it has eaten into the sales volumes of the Pulsar 150. Last month, 28,636 units of Pulsar 125 were registered against 35,891 units during the previous month with a 20.2 per cent volume decline.

It contributed to more than three fourth of the total volumes as well and had the least de-growth amongst all. The Pulsar 150 slotted in at second with 8,638 units as against 21,100 units during the previous month of April 2021 with a 59 per cent Month-on-Month volume drop. The combined sales of Pulsar NS 160, Pulsar 180, NS 200 and RS 200 stood at 1,325 units.

Bajaj Pulsar Models (MoM) May 2021 Sales April 2021 Sales 1. Pulsar 125 (-20.2%) 28,636 35,891 2. Pulsar 150 (-59%) 8,638 21,100 3. Pulsar 160, 180, 200 (-76.6%) 1,325 5,681 4. Pulsar 220F (-73.7%) 1,026 3,914 Total (-40.4%) 39,625 66,586

This when compared to the previous month of April 2021 with 5,681 units, Bajaj posted a 76.6 per cent MoM sales decline. The Pulsar 220F managed to record 1,026 unit sales last month as against 3,914 units during April 2021 with a 73.7 per cent Month-on-Month drop in volumes. Recently, Bajaj introduced new colour schemes into the Pulsar range to inject a refreshed vibe.

In addition, the Pulsar series was also expanded with a new entry-level NS model, the NS 125. Launched in April 2021, the Pulsar NS 125 is priced at Rs. 93,690 and is offered in four colour schemes namely Pewter Grey, Burnt Red, Beach Blue and Fiery Orange. As for the performance, it uses a 124.4cc, air-cooled, two-valve engine producing a maximum power output of 12 hp and 11 Nm of peak torque.

The next generation Pulsar series has already been spotted testing as what appears to be the NS 250 carrying an oil-cooled engine and a Pulsar 250 F with design changes have been caught on camera. Expect them to debut sometime next year.