Bajaj Pulsar March 2021 Sales – 125, 150, 180, 220F, NS200, RS200

Bajaj Pulsar series the 125 cc motorcycle topping the sales charts again with 41,956 units as against 15,059 units with 179 per cent volume increase

Bajaj Auto recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 1,81,393 units in March 2021 as against 98,412 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 84.3 per cent. It held on to a market share of 12.12 per cent with a gain of 0.77 per cent. The Month-on-Month growth, in particular, stood at 1.8 per cent.

The Pulsar series played a key role in its numbers as it finished in the fourth position in the overall manufacturers’ table. The entry-level Pulsar 125 finished on top of the sales charts for the Pulsar brand as it registered a total of 41,956 units last month as against 15,059 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 179 per cent YoY growth.

The long serving Pulsar 150 finished in the second position with 29,556 units as against 24,305 units during the same period twelve months ago with 22 per cent YoY sales increase. The Pulsar 180 and the NS200 motorcycles combined to record 9,315 units last month as against 7,415 units with 26 per cent volume jump.

Bajaj Pulsar Models (YoY) March 2021 Sales March 2020 Sales 1. Pulsar 125 (179%) 41,956 15,059 2. Pulsar 150 (22%) 29,556 24,305 3. Pulsar 180 & 200 NS (26%) 9,315 7,415 4. Pulsar 220 (11%) 5,172 4,675

The Pulsar 220F, on the other hand, managed to garner 5,172 units as against 4,675 units in March 2020 with 11 per cent sales growth. Only a few days ago, Bajaj expanded the Pulsar series with the introduction of the NS 125 and is priced around Rs. 94,000 (ex-showroom). It comes in a total of four different colours: red, grey, blue and orange.

It derives power from a 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing around 12 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a five-speed transmission. It features a semi-digital instrument cluster, telescopic front forks, monoshock rear, front disc and rear drum brakes with CBS, LED tail lamp, alloy wheels, sporty body graphics, and so on.

The Chakan-based manufacturer is working on the next generation Pulsar series as a 250 cc naked motorcycle powered by an oil-cooled engine looks to be on the cards. It could be launched later this year to compete against Yamaha FZ25 and Suzuki Gixxer 250, and will more likely be priced competitively.