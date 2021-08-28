Bajaj Pulsar July 2021 Sales Analysis – Pulsar 125, 150, 160, 200, 220F

Bajaj Pulsar 125 recorded 34,667 unit sales in July 2021 against 30,217 units during the same period last year with 14.73 per cent growth

Bajaj Auto has had the Pulsar series as one of its top-selling ranges in the domestic market for many years. The homegrown manufacturer recorded 1,56,232 unit sales last month against 1,52,474 units during the same period in 2020 with YoY volume growth of 2.5 per cent. The brand finished fourth behind Hero MotoCorp, Honda and TVS.

It held on to a market share of 12.46 per cent against 11.90 per cent with an increase of 0.56 per cent. The combined sales of the Pulsar series was more than that of every other motorcycle within the brand’s portfolio. The Pulsar 125 headed the sales charts with a cumulative domestic tally of 34,667 units in the month of July 2021.

This when compared to the corresponding period twelve months ago with 30,217 units, a YoY volume surge of 14.73 per cent was recorded. The Pulsar 125 has eaten into the sales numbers of the bigger Pulsar 150 ever since its market debut and it can be clearly seen in the sales table. The Pulsar 150 posted 21,535 units last month against 30,582 units with 29.58 per cent negative sales growth.

Bajaj Pulsar Models (YoY) July 2021 Sales July 2020 Sales 1. Pulsar 125 (14.73%) 34,667 30,217 2. Pulsar 150 (-29.58%) 21,535 30,582 3. Pulsar 160, 180 & 200 (-33.94%) 5,408 8,187 4. Pulsar 220F (-28.16%) 3,484 4,850

The Pulsar series saw the introduction of the NS 125 a few months ago. The combined sales of Pulsar NS 160, 180, RS 200 and NS 200 stood at 5,408 units as against 8,187 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of close to 34 per cent. The Pulsar 220 F registered 3,484 units last month against 4,850 units with 28.16 per cent de-growth on a YoY basis.

In a recent interview, Bajaj Auto’s Rajiv Bajaj confirmed that the new generation Pulsar series with the biggest displacing Pulsar ever will be launched around November and within the next two months, the new Pulsar platform will be expanded to other Pulsar motorcycles.

Bajaj has been actively testing the NS 250 and Pulsar 250 F and it will have to be waited and seen which one launches first. They are based on a new architecture and will likely be powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine. They look to have bigger proportions compared to the existing top-of-the-line Pulsars and an all-digital instrument cluster could be made available as well.