Bajaj Pulsar 125 topped the range with 39,323 units in February 2021 as against 11,031 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY sales growth of 256 per cent

Bajaj Auto recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 1 per cent in February 2021 while the exports increased by 12 per cent on Year-on-Year basis. The largest exporter of two-wheelers from India posted 1,83,629 units while the local dispatches stood at 1,48,934 units last month as against 1,46,874 units during the same period in 2020.

The Pulsar series plays an integral role in the brand garnering volumes domestically and the entry-level Pulsar 125, as well as Pulsar 180 and NS 200, encountered good sales growth. The Pulsar 150 registered a total of 39,323 units last month as against 11,031 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a massive YoY sales increase of 256 per cent.

The second-placed Bajaj Pulsar 150 garnered 25,550 units in February 2021 as against 49,841 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year volume jump of 49 per cent. The Pulsar 180 and naked NS 200 combined to record 11,643 units as against 7,980 units during the same period in 2020 with a healthy 46 per cent sales increase.

Bajaj Pulsar Models (YoY) Feb 2021 Sales Feb 2020 Sales 1. Pulsar 125 (256%) 39,323 11,031 2. Pulsar 150 (-49%) 25,550 49,841 3. Pulsar 180 + 200 NS (46%) 11,643 7,980 4. Pulsar 220 (-28%) 4,938 6,817

The Pulsar 220 has been a long-serving nameplate and it continues to draw in good volumes for the brand. It posted 4,938 units in February 2021 as against 6,817 units twelve months ago with 28 per cent de-growth. A few months ago Bajaj introduced new colour schemes for the NS 160, NS 200 and RS 200.

The homegrown manufacturer is on the brink of launching new colour schemes for the 150, 180 and 220 officially as well. The Pulsar 150 gets new matte white, matte black, matte blue, and matte red paint schemes and it continues to be powered by the 149.5cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine developing 14 PS maximum power and 13.25 Nm of peak torque.

Last month, the Platina entry-level commuter was the most sold model for the brand as 46,264 units were sold against 33,799 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 37 per cent. Bajaj appears to be working on the next generation Pulsar series and a quarter litre motorcycle that could be dubbed the NS 250 is expected to debut later this year.