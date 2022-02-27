Bajaj Pulsar F250 Gets A New Blue Colour Shade – Walkaround Video

Bajaj Pulsar F250 will get a blue paint option soon, and this new colour has already started arriving at dealerships across the country

Bajaj Pulsar 250 twins – F250 and N250 – were launched in India in October last year, as the largest-capacity models in the Pulsar range. Both the bikes were introduced with just two colour options, namely Racing Red and Techno Grey. While these two paint schemes look good, the lack of multiple colour options is a little jarring.

Thankfully, it seems like Bajaj will take care of that soon! Pulsar F250 has started arriving at dealerships across India in a new paint option, consisting of deep blue body paint with decals on the front fairing, fuel tank, tailpiece, and front fender. The video below, by Dino’s Vault, gives us a close look at the new paint scheme of Pulsar F250.

The lighting system includes an LED headlight, LED DRLs, LED turn indicators, and LED taillights. The instrument console is a semi-digital unit, with an analogue tachometer and a digital display for speed, gear position, fuel economy readout, range indicator, tripmeter, odometer, etc. The motorcycle also gets clip-on handlebars, split pillion grabrails, and a split-seat setup.

Pulsar F250 gets 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, with a 100/80 front tyre and a 130/70 rear tyre. The suspension system consists of conventional 37mm telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by single disc brakes on both wheels – 300mm front and 230mm rear – with the safety net of single-channel ABS.

The powertrain remains completely untouched. The 249cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine generates a peak power of 24.5 PS and a maximum torque of 21.5 Nm. This motor comes mated to a 5-speed sequential gearbox. The riding position is fairly relaxed, thanks to centre-set footpegs and raised clip-on handlebars.

Bajaj hasn’t officially announced the new blue colour option for Pulsar F250 yet, but that will likely happen in a few days. We don’t expect any price hike for the new paint scheme; the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). A similar blue shade will likely be offered on Pulsar N250 as well.