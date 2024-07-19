Bajaj Pulsar, Dominar, Avenger, Platina & CT Now Available On Flipkart

Bajaj motorcycle range, priced between Rs. 69,000 and Rs. 2.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), is available for booking on Flipkart now

Bajaj Auto has announced that its full range of motorcycles is now available on Flipkart, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in India, marking it the most extensive motorcycle selection on any e-commerce site. This range includes motorcycles from 100 cc to 400 cc and features popular brands like Pulsar, Dominar, Avenger, Platina and CT.

Initially, customers in 25 cities can book Bajaj motorcycles on Flipkart, with plans to expand this availability over time. This collaboration with Flipkart is part of Bajaj Auto’s strategy to enhance its omni-channel experience, complementing its extensive network and simplifying the purchase process for a quick and convenient experience, according to the brand.

For a limited time, customers can take advantage of special launch offers on Flipkart, including up to ₹5,000 off instantly, 12-month no-cost EMI, and various card offers. Commenting on the availability of Bajaj’s motorcycles on Flipkart, Sarang Kanade, President Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said,

“By making our wide range of motorcycles available on Flipkart, we are not only expanding our reach but also providing a seamless and quick buying experience for our customers. This collaboration is a significant step towards our omni-channel strategy, ensuring that our customers have access to our products both online and offline, enhancing their overall experience. We look forward to serving our customers in this new and exciting way.”

The Chakan-based manufacturer is said to provide a seamless and quick buying experience, allowing customers to conveniently book a motorcycle from the comfort of their home or office via its new strategy. Recently, Bajaj launched the Freedom 125, the world’s first CNG motorcycle in India and it is yet unknown when it will be available on Flipkart.

The company has garnered over 30,000 enquiries within a week of its launch and its customer deliveries have commenced. With a combined mileage of 330 km, the Bajaj Freedom 125’s bookings are now open across the country. The motorcycle comes in three variants with prices starting at Rs. 95,000 for the base model (ex-showroom). Consumers can save up to Rs. 75,000 in ownership costs over five years due to the presence of the CNG tech.