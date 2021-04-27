Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge Edition Launched In India From Rs. 1.01 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge Edition is offered in Volcanic Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White and Saffire Blue paint schemes

Bajaj Auto introduced the NS 125 in the domestic market only a few days ago and it sits at the lower end of the naked streetfighter series by being competitively priced. Within days of its debut, the homegrown manufacturer has today announced the launch of the Dagger Edge Edition of the Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180 and the Pulsar 220F.

The Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge Edition is priced at Rs. 1.01 lakh for the Pulsar 150, Rs. 1.04 lakh for the twin-disc variant of the Pulsar 150, Rs. 1.09 lakh for the Pulsar 180 and Rs. 1.28 lakh for the Pulsar 220F (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). With no mechanical changes, the Dagger Edge Edition brings in a host of cosmetic changes.

The Chakan-based manufacturer has made available the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Dagger Edge Edition in Pearl White and Saffire Blue matte colour options. The Pearl White paint scheme gets contrast red accents on the mudguard and rims while the belly pan and body panels get treated with a combination of red and black graphics.



As for the performance, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Dagger Edge Edition uses the same 149.5 cc. single-cylinder four-stroke fuel-injected engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 13.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 13.5 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. The Bajaj Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition, on the other hand, comes in Volcanic Red and Sparkle Black matte colours schemes.

It does not get the Saffire Blue which is available in the Pulsar 150. The Volcanic Red paint adorns the similar white and black body graphics and sporty highlights. The Sparkle Black gains red graphics and unique highlights. With no change in performance, the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition is powered by the 178.6 cc single-cylinder engine.



It kicks out a maximum power output of 16.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14.52 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The more expensive Bajaj Pulsar 220F Dagger Edge Edition is offered in all the four colour schemes namely Volcanic Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White and Saffire Blue. It derives power from a 220 cc single-cylinder engine pumping out 20.1 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 18.55 Nm at 7,000 rpm.