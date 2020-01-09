Bajaj Pulsar Completes 18 Years In India, Watch The Celebratory Video

The Bajaj Pulsar moniker is one of the most popular and successful nameplates in the Indian two-wheeler market

Bajaj Auto first launched the entry-level sports bike ‘Pulsar’ in India in 2001 and the motorcycle was an instant hit. Till date, the Pulsar continues to be one of the highest-selling motorcycle ranges for Bajaj in the country, and the Pune-based two-wheeler manufacturer claims that it has sold over 1.2 crore units of the bike in over 65 countries around the globe.

“It’s a proud moment for Bajaj Auto to see one of our most successful brands turn eighteen. The Pulsar range has received many accolades over the years and is probably the most celebrated bike in Indian automobile history. At the time of launch, Pulsar created a new segment called ‘Sports Biking’ in Indian motorcycling and redefined riding for the youth, a testimony to the company’s engineering prowess and vision of keeping the brand relevant with changing times,” said Narayan Sundararaman, Vice President, Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd on the special occasion.

The ‘Definitely Male’ tagline of the Pulsar has been retained for 18 years now. The video shows a young naughty boy seeking thrill in his everyday life, who has now grown up to be an 18-year old man, but still seeks thrill. This is where the Bajaj Pulsar steps in – the answer to all his thrill-seeking needs.

The Pulsar was originally introduced in India in two variants with different engine capacities – 150 cc and 180 cc. As of now, the Bajaj Pulsar range includes the 125 Neon, 150 Neon, 180 Neon, 150, 150 Twin Disc, 220F, NS160, NS200 and the RS200, ranging from Rs. 66,618 to Rs 1,41,933 (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the Indian manufacturer is all set to launch its first fully-electric scooter ‘Chetak’ in the country on January 14. The Chetak is also an iconic nameplate in the country, and Bajaj retailed the original Chetak scooter from 1972 to 2006.

The electric Chetak will first be launched in Pune and Bangalore, followed by other metro cities. The electric scooter will be sold through existing KTM dealerships across the country for now.