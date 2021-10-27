Bajaj Pulsar 250F Launching Tomorrow – New Details Revealed

Bajaj Pulsar 250F will likely be powered by a 250 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Actuation technology

Bajaj Auto is all set to introduce the largest displacing Pulsar ever tomorrow and a couple of teasers have already been released by the brand giving us a sneak peek of what is in store. The Pulsar 250F is based on a new architecture that will be expanded to other Pulsar models as well in the due course and it enables bigger proportions on the upcoming motorcycles.

The Bajaj Pulsar 250F, in particular, has often been spotted testing alongside a naked streetfighter that could go by the name NS 250 and it will likely go on sale in the coming months. The Pulsar 250F will be positioned above the existing 220F and it has a similar semi-faired design but the styling elements have taken an evolutionary approach.

The Pulsar 250F will be slotted below the Dominar 250 in the brand’s domestic lineup and thus it could cost around Rs. 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with an aggressive fascia boasting sleeker LED projector headlamps and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights rendering an aggressive vibe and is compounded by the tall windscreen and an upright clip-on handlebar setup.

In addition to the sportier semi-fairing, the Bajaj Pulsar 250F comprises new LED turn signals, split seats, muscular fuel tank, upswept side-mounted exhaust system with dual ports, blackened alloy wheels, restyled engine cowl, rearward set footpegs, etc. It is expected to gain an all-new digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and app-based functions.

At the rear, the motorcycle features a revised LED tail lamp section and a tyre hugger. As for the mechanicals, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, telescopic front forks, adjustable monoshock rear suspension, etc will be utilised. It will derive power from an all-new 250 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine.

It could be equipped with Variable Valve Actuation technology and the power figures are expected to be around 23-24 bhp. The powertrain will likely be linked with a six-speed transmission and the exhaust note appears to be louder than in the current crop of 200 cc Pulsars.