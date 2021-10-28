Bajaj Pulsar 250F Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.40 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar 250F is powered by a 250 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine with DTS-i tech; gets evolutionary design changes over 220F

Bajaj Auto has today announced the launch of the all-new Pulsar 250F. The much-awaited semi-faired motorcycle is the largest displacing Pulsar ever and is based on a new platform. The new tubular frame will be leveraged in the near future as it will also underpin a range of new Pulsar models. As for the dimensions, it is bigger than the 220F that has been in the business for a very long time.

The Bajaj Pulsar 250F is positioned above the 220F and it has an identical semi-faired design but only taken to the next step as the evolution is certainly evident. The Pulsar 250F is slotted below the Dominar 250 and is priced at Rs. 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). As for the design, the Bajaj Pulsar 250F boasts a striking front fascia.

It comes with sharper bi-functional LED projector headlights and integrated reverse Boomerang LED Daytime Running Lights giving a strong presence, alongside a tall windscreen, upright clip-on handlebar setup for relaxed riding posture, new LED turn indicators exiting out of the headlamp area, faux air vents, split seats and grab rail, aggressive-looking fuel tank, upward positioned side-mounted exhaust, and black finished alloy wheels.

Bajaj Pulsar F250 specifications Engine size 249.07cc Engine type Oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine Max. power 24.5 PS @8,750 rpm Max. torque 21.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Transmission 5-speed MT, with slipper & assist clutch

Bajaj Pulsar F250 dimensions Wheelbase 1,351 mm Seat height 795 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm Kerb weight 164 kg Fuel tank capacity 14 litres

Other highlights in the Bajaj Pulsar 250F are redesigned semi-digital instrumentation with new tach graphics, range and gear position indicators, redesigned engine cowl, slightly rear-set footpegs, a revised LED taillight cluster, tyre hugger and so on. Mechanically, it features 37 mm telescopic front forks, monoshock rear suspension, 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes, a single-channel ABS system, and much more.

As for the performance, the motorcycle gains an all-new 250 cc single-cylinder four-stroke SOHC oil-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 24.5 PS and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a five-speed transmission and the DTS-i tech is said to help in offering better performance characteristics and fuel efficiency.

The Chakan-based manufacturer has only announced the Racing Red colour scheme for the Bajaj Pulsar 250F while the Pulsar 250N gets a Techno Green shade. The quarter-litre duo also gains assist/slipper clutch, 17-inch alloy wheels with 100/80 front and 130/70 rear section tyres, and so on.