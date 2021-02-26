Bajaj Pulsar NS 250 Spotted Testing For The First Time

Bajaj Pulsar NS 250 is expected to use the same 248 cc single-cylinder engine as in Dominar 250 but oil-cooled to produce around 24 bhp

Just a few weeks ago, we reported about Bajaj Auto working on the next generation Pulsar series and that a couple of quarter-litre motorcycles are on the horizon. The speculations surrounding Bajaj developing an all-new Pulsar range have been there since 2019 and finally, we have spy pictures of what appears to be the NS 250 have come up on the internet.

Caught on camera on the outskirts of Pune where Bajaj’s production facility is located, the test mule wears heavy camouflage hiding the design elements. However, the black alloy wheels, telescopic front forks, sharp rearview mirrors, split seats and grab rails can be clearly seen. The rider sat deep with a slightly forward-leaning stance and the footpegs are set rearwards.

But, not too aggressive as in the KTMs. The short rear fender and tyre hugger, upswept exhaust system and under-seat fitted new LED tail lamps are other key highlights from the spy images. The engine guarding belly pan and prominent fuel tank extension should not be left unnoticed either. The rear will feature monoshock suspension with pre-load adjustability from the looks of things.

The overall proportions of the Bajaj Pulsar NS 250 are larger than what we used to in the existing Pulsar range and we do expect a longer wheelbase as well to avail better touring characteristics. The existing perimeter frame could also be updated to offer improved handling. The rider of the prototype looks to have space to move around and recess to tuck in his legs. The fuel tank capacity could be similar to the Dominar 250 at 13 litres.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 250 is believed to launch around September this year and it will more likely use a new single-cylinder oil-cooled engine producing around 24 bhp. It won’t reportedly have liquid cooling tech as the Dominar 250 as it could be positioned in an aggressive manner just about the Pulsar NS200. The powertrain will be linked with a new six-speed transmission. A faired RS 250 is also said to be in the works.

The test prototype could evolve in the coming months giving us more details into what has been hidden underneath. It will likely be equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, an LED headlamp and turn signals and perhaps DRL as well alongside a redesigned face and small windscreen. Expect the pricing to hover around Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) as it could undercut the Pulsar RS200.