Bajaj Pulsar 220F To Get New Colours Soon – Moon White & Matte Black

Bajaj Auto will soon update the Pulsar 220F with new colour options and livery, in order to keep things fresh

Recently, Bajaj Pulsar 150 and 180 were spotted at a dealership sporting new colour options, and now the Pulsar 220F has been given a similar treatment as well. The new colour options, Moon White and Matte Black, are expected to go on sale in the Indian market in the coming days.

The new ‘Moon White’ paint option of the 2021 Pulsar 220F features a white paint scheme on the tank and tail section, with black and red graphics on them. The front fairing is black though, with black, red and white graphics. The motorcycle features carbon fibre decals on the front fender, engine cowl, centre panels, and the tail section.

Apart from that, the bike gets plenty of blacked-out elements, like the frame, engine assembly, clip-on handlebars, alloy wheels, exhaust, pillion grab rails, and the suspension. The contrasting colours offered here help the motorcycle stand out from the crowd, and if you’re looking for attention on the road, then this would certainly appeal to you.

The ‘Matte Black’ paint option features a completely blacked-out body, with red graphics all around. Similar to the Moon White colour, there are carbon fibre decals on the front fender, centre panels, and tail section. However, compared to the white option, the matte black colour is much more subtle and understated.

The semi-digital instrument console of the Pulsar 220F was updated earlier this year with new graphics, and the same unit continues to serve here. There is faux carbon fibre finish in and around the instrument cluster, which gives the bike a premium feel. The split seat setup is also the same as before, and the ergonomics have changed either.

The technical specifications are also the same as before. The Pulsar 220F draws power from a 220cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which generates 20.4 PS and 18.55 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The gearbox is a 5-speed sequential unit, and the bike gets conventional telescopic forks at the front and dual gas-charged shockers at the rear.

Other features on offer include halogen projector headlamps, bulb indicators, LED taillights, and single-channel ABS. Bajaj Pulsar 220F is currently priced at Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and upon the launch of the new colours, we expect the prices to increase a little.

Image Credits: Jet Wheels