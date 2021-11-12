Bajaj Pulsar 220F Final Batch Rolled Out; To Be Discontinued Soon

Bajaj Pulsar 220F will be discontinued when the stocks run out at dealerships as the final batch has been rolled out of the production lines

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Bajaj Auto will discontinue the long-serving Pulsar 220F as the final batch has been rolled out of the production lines. This has to be expected considering that the Chakan-based brand recently introduced the largest displacing Pulsars ever – the Pulsar F250 and the Pulsar N250.

The new quarter-litre duo is built on a new tubular frame and the same architecture will be expanded into other motorcycles in the Pulsar range. The Bajaj Pulsar 220F was first launched in 2007 and it has been largely unrivalled in the domestic market due to its semi-faired look, tall windscreen and upright handlebar setup aiding in long touring abilities.

Moreover, it is renowned for its flickability in traffic conditions and has been a well-rounded package for young enthusiasts with good practicality and a powerful engine. The all-new Bajaj Pulsar F250 is a certain descendant of the 220F as it has an evolutionary approach to design compared to the 220F and it also uses an oil-cooled, SOHC, two-valve engine.

They both have almost similar wheelbase lengths as well. Since the final batch has been sent out of production, it can be assumed that the motorcycle will be discontinued as soon as the stocks run out at dealerships. Currently, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F is priced at Rs. 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the F250 costs Rs. 6,000 in addition.

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 will be the direct replacement to the 220F upon its demise, and it boasts of features such as a bi-directional single LED projector headlamp with reverse-boomerang shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, new split seats, a new semi-digital instrument cluster with range indication and gear position indicator, redesigned LED tail lamps, sharp LED turn indicators, single-channel ABS system, larger 300 mm front disc, etc.

It derives power from a 249.07 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled SOHC two-valve engine developing a maximum power output of 24.5 PS at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm. It is linked with a five-speed constant mesh transmission with a slipper/assist clutch as standard.