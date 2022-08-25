Bajaj Pulsar 180 Discontinued From India Once Again

The new Pulsar 180 made its comeback in India in 2021 after getting discontinued in 2019

The Bajaj Pulsar is a well-known brand in the Indian market and attracts a lot of buyers for its aggressive looks and impressive engine options. The brand is offering a number of bikes under the Pulsar line-up and is currently actively updating its line-up for the Indian market. While Bajaj will soon be introducing a couple of new Pulsar bikes soon, the Pulsar 180 was recently discontinued from the Indian market.

The Bajaj Pulsar 180 was first discontinued from India in 2019 ahead of the implementation of the BS6 emission norms in the country. The bike was replaced by the Pulsar 180F in India but was later reintroduced in India in February last year.

It is worth noting the fact that the Pulsar 180F was discontinued from the Indian market upon the relaunch of the Pulsar 180. The pulsar 180 was powered by a 178.6 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power and torque of 17 hp and 14.2 Nm respectively.

This engine came mated to a 5-speed gearbox and boasted strong performance in addition to a refined nature and controlled vibrations at higher speeds.On the features front, the Pulsar 180 came with a halogen headlamp, LED tail lamps, and a digital instrument console. The frame was suspended on telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock suspension setup at the rear.

The braking duties were handled by 280mm front disc brakes and 230mm rear disc brakes. The bike is also offered with a single-channel ABS as standard. The brand is currently working on launching the new Pulsar N125 and the Pulsar N150 in the Indian market.

While the new Pulsar N125 will take on the rivals like the TVS Raider 125, Honda CB Shine 125, and the Hero Glamour 125, the Pulsar N150 will lock its horns with the bikes like the Yamaha FZ-FI, Honda Unicorn, and the TVS Apache RTR 160. The brand might also introduce a new bike to replace the Pulsar 180 in the Indian market.