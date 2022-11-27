Bajaj Pulsar 150 Vs Pulsar P150 – What Makes Them Different

The new Bajaj Pulsar P150 takes on the rivals like the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, Yamaha FZ and the Hero Xtreme 160R but how much does it differ from regular Pulsar 150? Find out1

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is one of the most VFM bikes in the country and the brand recently added yet another product to its 150cc line-up. Called the Bajaj Pulsar P150, this new bike boasts a more aggressive design and new features. Both the bikes will be sold alongside each other in the market and offer a unique and practical package for the buyers.

Design

The new Pulsar P150 offers sharper and more aggressive styling dominated by a new front fascia with bi-functional LED projectors, LED DRLs, sharper tank shrouds, and a muscular rear end. The Pulsar 150 on the other hand boasts strong and elegant styling that makes it look bulky and muscular.

Engine

The Pulsar P150 is powered by an all-new 149.68 cc engine that churns out a peak power output of 14.5 bhp and a maximum torque output of 13.5 Nm. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Pulsar 150 continues to be offered with a 149.50 cc air-cooled engine that delivers 14 bhp and 13.25 Nm of maximum torque. Likewise, it is also offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Mechanical Hardware And Features

While both bikes are offered with telescopic suspension at the front, the new Pulsar P150 features a mono-shock setup at the rear unlike a twin rear shock setup in the Pulsar 150. Both bikes also offer a dual-disc braking setup that comes coupled with features like ABS.

On the features front, the new P150 gets LED headlights, a USB charging port, and a semi-digital instrument cluster with an infinity screen. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 gets an older digital-analogue layout for the instrument cluster and misses out on features like LED lights and USB charging ports.

Price

For those wondering, the Bajaj Pulsar P150 is offered in two trim options – twin disc and single disc. It is priced from Rs 1.16 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The Pulsar 150 on the other hand is priced from Rs 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base single-disc variant.