Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc To Get A Matt Red Colour Option Soon

A new matt red colour option of the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar Twin Disc has been spotted at a dealership, and its launch is expected to happen soon

Bajaj Auto will be refreshing the Pulsar 150 range with new colour options soon, likely in the coming days. We had recently reported that the Pulsar 150 would get a new Moon White colour option (seemingly on the single disc variant), and now, we’ve received information that its Twin Disc variant will get a new Matt Red colour option.

The video below, uploaded by Jet Wheels, gives us a quick, brief look at the new variant. The motorcycle sports a red and black paint scheme, with sharp-looking graphics on the headlamp cowl, fuel tank, and tail section. The ‘150’ branding on the tail has been revised as well, and the engine assembly and the exhaust have been blacked-out.

The black 17-inch alloy wheels get white stripes on the rims, and the front fender gets a faux carbon-fibre treatment. The dashboard and the centre panels also sport a fake carbon fibre finish, which looks quite cool. The rest of the design elements of the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc remain unchanged; the bike continues to get a halogen headlight (with two pilot lights), tank extensions, clip-on handlebars, split seat design, bulb indicators, and LED taillights.

Of course, the motorcycle sports two discs for the brakes system, a 280mm disc at the front wheel and a 230mm disc at the rear, aided by single-channel ABS. The suspension system consists of conventional telescopic front forks at the front, and dual gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. The bike gets a 90/90 tyre at the front, while the rear tyre is a 120/80 unit.

The semi-digital instrument cluster gets updated graphics, the same as we saw on the Pulsar 220F earlier this year. As for the engine, it continues to be a 149.5cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor, which is capable of generating 14 PS and 13.25 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed sequential gearbox.

The Matt Red variant is expected to be priced at a slight premium over the regular Pulsar 150 Twin Disc, which currently retails for Rs. 1.04 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Upon launch, the motorcycle will continue to rival the likes of Yamaha FZ-Fi, Honda Unicorn, and TVS Apache RTR 160.