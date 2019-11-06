Bajaj Pulsar 150 Sales Down By 50% Following Pulsar 125’s Launch

Bajaj Auto’s Pulsar 125 has been well-received among customers as it reached 40,000 sales mark within two months of its launch

Bajaj Auto has the Pulsar series at the forefront of its sales aspirations as the popular nameplate is known for garnering massive volumes consistently for several years. However, Bajaj could not guard the Pulsar range from getting affected in the ongoing sales crisis plaguing the industry as a whole. But the arrival of new motorcycles within the Pulsar family has certainly helped in recent months.

In September 2019, Bajaj registered a total of 1,77,348 units with 35% YoY negative sales and ended up fourth in the overall manufacturers’ table when the two-wheeler industry met with a fall of 22.1%. Following the CT100 and Platina, Bajaj’s most sold motorcycle for September was the Pulsar 150, which recorded a total of 32,320 units.

It does not tell the whole picture as Pulsar 150 endured a huge sales decline of 50% as 64,900 units were retailed during the same month the previous year. It goes on to show that the Pulsar 125 has eaten into its volumes by a big margin. With 20,688 unit sales, the entry-level Pulsar is going strong and last month Bajaj announced that the motorcycle had reached 40,000 sales milestone.

The Pulsar 125 went on sale in August 2019 and is offered in drum and disc variants. It has a starting price of Rs. 64,000 while the top-spec disc variant costs Rs. 66,618 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). The Pulsar 125 does take design inspiration from its bigger siblings and is retailed with a good equipment list.

It features split seat setup and neon body graphics while the 124cc BSIV compliant single-cylinder air-cooled engine dishes out a maximum power output of 12 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to a five-speed transmission. The Pulsar 125 comes with segment-first counter-balancer. It is suspended on conventional telescopic front forks and twin-sided gas-charged spring unit at the rear.

The entry-level model gets drum brakes on each end with CBS and the range-topper gets front disc brakes. Taking the overall sales, Bajaj Auto saw 9% drop in October 2019 as 4,63,208 units were recorded against 5,06,699 units in October 2018. On the motorcycle’s side alone, Bajaj sold 2,42,516 units with YoY decline of 14%. Bajaj’s next big launch is the Chetak EV scheduled for January 2020.