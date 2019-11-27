Bajaj Pulsar 150 Sales Down By 33% In October 2019 – Pulsar 125 Effect

The launch of Pulsar 125 earlier this year has definitely affected the sales of its bigger sibling, Pulsar 150, as the latter registered a YoY decline by over 20,000 units

Bajaj Auto launched the Pulsar 125 in August this year, making it the most affordable offering sold under the Pulsar moniker in India. Apart from the engine, the Pulsar 125 is visually the same bike as the Pulsar 150, and this is something that has negatively affected the sales of the latter.

Bajaj managed to sell 33,042 units of the Pulsar 125 in the month of October 2019, and 43,002 units of its sibling, the Pulsar 150, which means that the 150 cc motorcycle is still the preferred offering of the two in the Indian market.

However, the Pulsar 150 registered a de-growth of 33% in terms of YoY sales, as compared to the same month last year. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer had managed to sell 63,957 units of the bike in October 2018, which resulted in a decline by 20,955 units last month, to be precise.

The Pulsar 150 continued to be the third highest selling motorcycle for Bajaj, after the Platina and CT 100. Powering the Pulsar 150 is a 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which makes 13.8 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 13.4 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm, and is offered with a 5-speed transmission. The Pulsar 150 has a starting price of Rs 71,200 and competes against the Honda CB Unicorn 150 in the Indian market.

Meanwhile the Pulsar 125 Neon gets a 124.4 cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit, that is good for 11.8 hp power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm, and also comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Bajaj retails it at a competitive price of Rs 66,618 (ex-showroom), a price point at which it puts up against the likes of Hero Glamour 125 and Honda CB Shine SP.

Bajaj had originally introduced the Pulsar 125 Neon in two variants, a drum brake and a disc brake variant. However, the manufacturer took the drum brake variant off its official website recently, hinting at its discontinuation.