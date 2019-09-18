Bajaj Pulsar 150, NS160, 180, RS200, 220F Prices Increased Again

Bajaj Dominar 400 now costs Rs. 1.90 lakh with a price increase of Rs. 10,000 while the Pulsar range has seen a hike of up to Rs. 4,000

Bajaj Auto has announced increase of prices across its Pulsar portfolio except for the recently launched Neon 125. The entry-level Pulsar 150 Classic sees a price hike of Rs. 4,000 and it increases the sticker tag to Rs. 75,200. The Neon version of the Pulsar 150 also commands a premium of Rs. 4,000 and it elevates the price to Rs. 75,200 in a similar fashion to its Classic sibling.

The single disc variant of the Bajaj Pulsar 150 gets a marginal hike of Rs. 998 and it hikes the price the final price to Rs. 85,958. The Pulsar 150 with safer dual disc brakes is offered for a price of Rs. 89,837 due to Rs. 999 increase. The homegrown auto major introduced the Pulsar NS160 in mid-2017 and it has received good response among customers.

Model New Price Old Price Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic Rs. 75,200 Rs. 71,200 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon Rs. 75,200 Rs. 71,200 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Single Disc Rs. 85,958 Rs. 84,960 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Rs. 89,837 Rs. 88,838 Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 Rs. 94,195 Rs. 93,094 Bajaj Pulsar 180F Rs. 96,390 Rs. 95,290 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Rs. 1,08,327 Rs. 1,07,028 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Rs. 1,14,355 Rs. 1,13,056 Bajaj Dominar 400 Rs. 1,90,000 Rs. 1,80,000

It sees a price increase of Rs. 1,101 and now costs Rs. 94,195. Bajaj has constantly been expanding its lineup by launching new variants within the Pulsar series. Resultantly, the Pulsar 180F came about based on the bigger 220F. The former witnesses a price hike of Rs. 1,100 and is now retailed at Rs. 96,390.

The 220F, on the other hand, faces a price jump of Rs. 1,299 and it costs Rs. 1,08,327. With a similar price surge, the naked NS200 streetfighter has its price increased to Rs. 1,14,355. The flagship Dominar received plenty of mechanical updates a few months ago and it became more powerful than its predecessor that was running with modest success.

Despite being a highly capable offering, the Dominar 400 could not do well in sales charts and it has seen another setback with the price going up by Rs. 10,000. The D400 now costs Rs. 1.90 lakh and it will be interesting to see where it stands in the sales table in the coming months. (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi)

It must be noted that Bajaj is planning to introduce a new entry-level Pulsar 125 variant sooner rather than later while a 250 cc adventure version also appears to be in the pipeline. With the latest price hike, Bajaj is in line to further make its motorcycles costlier when the BSVI engines are introduced.