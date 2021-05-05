Bajaj Pulsar 150 Now Offered With Seven Colour Schemes In India

The recently launched Bajaj Pulsar 150 Dagger Edition costs between Rs. 1.01 lakh and Rs. 1.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it gets graphical updates

Bajaj Auto has recently been introducing new colours to its Pulsar range of motorcycles in the Indian market. Following new paint schemes for the NS 160, NS 200 and RS 200, the other models in the Pulsar lineup such as the Pulsar 150, 180 and 220F have gained new colours courtesy of the Dagger Edge editions.

The Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge Edition costs from Rs. 1.01 lakh for the Pulsar 150, Rs. 1.04 lakh for its twin-disc variant, Rs. 1.09 lakh for the Pulsar 180 and Rs. 1.28 lakh for the Pulsar 220F (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). The Pulsar 125 and the Pulsar 150 are the best-sellers in the Pulsar series and the latter has been around for a long period.

The Pulsar 150 comprises three variants: regular 150, 150 Twin Disc and 150 Neon and is offered across seven different paint schemes depending on the variants chosen. The entry-level Pulsar features only a rear drum brake setup in Pearl White and Sapphire Blue colours while the Twin Disc can be had in Volcanic Red, Pearl White, and Sparkle Black shades.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon continues to be sold in Neon Red, Neon Silver, and Neon Lime Green paint schemes. As for the latest colours, Bajaj did not treat them with white alloy wheels as in the NS 160 and NS 200 naked as well as the RS 200 supersport. Instead, the graphical updates are subtle with a combination of new colours.

In the Pulsar 150, the Pearl White and Sparkle Black get red rim stickers as opposed to it being in white in the Volcanic Red. The cosmetic updates can be clearly seen on the fuel tank and its extension, belly pan, front fender, body panels below the pillion seat, front cowl and the split-type grab handles continue to be in black colour in all three shades.

With no mechanical changes, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 derives power from a 149 cc single-cylinder twin-spark DTS-i fuel-injected engine producing a maximum power output of 14 PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.25 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission.