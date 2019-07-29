Bajaj Pulsar 150 Clocks Sales of 62,000 Units in June 2019, Up By 19 Per Cent

The ever-green Bajaj Pulsar continues to perform positively in terms of sales, especially the Bajaj Pulsar 150 which has posted a growth of 19 per cent in June 2019

With Bajaj Motorcycles too feeling the pinch of the industry-wide slowdown of sales, the Pulsar series of motorcycles has been keeping their boat afloat. During the month of June 2019, as compared to the number of units sold in June 2018, the CT 100 (-42%), the Discover 100 (-59%), the Discover 125 (-77%), the Vikrant V 15 (-100%), the Avenger (-14%) – all of them registered a decline in sales.

Other than the Pulsar series of motorcycles, only the Platina (+59%) and the Dominar 400 (+60%) registered a positive growth which can be attributed to the fact that their updated versions were launched recently. But when we come to the Pulsar series of motorcycles, the story becomes a lot more positive.

The Bajaj Pulsar 220 sold a total of 7,408 units in June 2019, as compared to 7,259 units sold during the same month last year, registering a growth of 2 per cent. As for the Pulsar 180 and the Pulsar 200 NS, the combined sales stood at 13,352 units as compared to 12,045 units being sold during the same time last year, registering a growth of 11 per cent. And finally, the Pulsar 150 sold 62,248 units last month which is an increase of 19 per cent over the same period last year, as then it had clocked sales of 52,289 units.

What this means is that the entire combined sales of the Pulsar series of motorcycles stood at 83,008 units in June 2019, out of which 62,248 units were of the Pulsar 150. Note that the brand includes the models NS 160, NS 200, RS 200 and the Pulsar 220F.

The prices the Bajaj Pulsar starts at Rs 68,250 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Pulsar 150 Neon. And given how the entry-level Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been performing, it is no surprise that the company is preparing to bring in a 125cc version of the Pulsar in the market around the upcoming festive season.

Data Source: AutoPunditz