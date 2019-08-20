Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Honda CB Shine 125 vs Hero Glamour 125: Specs Comparison

Find out how the newly launched Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon scores against its closest premium commuter rivals

Bajaj Auto launched their entry-level offering, the Pulsar 125 Neon, in India recently. The motorcycle is available in two variants – standard drum brake and front disc brake variant. The newly introduced Pulsar 125 Neon is positioned below the Pulsar 150 Neon variant whose prices starts at Rs 68,2250 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The newly introduced Pulsar 125 Neon opens a new segment for Bajaj as it targets those buyers who always wanted to get their hands on a sporty motorcycle that promises to offer good performance and styling at a competitive price point.

We are comparing the Bajaj Pulsar 125 against two of its closest contenders the Honda CB Shine and the Hero Glamour 125 here. It is based on their styling, engine, brakes, suspension, and pricing and we have added our verdict, in the end, to help the buyers choose the motorcycle which suits their budget and requirement.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Honda CB shine vs Hero glamour 125 Styling

The newly launched Bajaj Pulsar 125 looks identical to its elder Pulsar 150 Neon sibling. The front profile features the identical conventional halogen headlamps with position lamps. The motorcycle gets an identical semi-digital instrument cluster, clip-on handlebar, single-piece seat, and a single unit grab rail.

Bajaj Auto is also offering a new grey and blue colour options besides the same black /red, grey /yellow colour options. The Honda CB Shine hasn’t received a huge cosmetic change since it was launched in India.

The motorcycle sports a bikini fairing towards the front, sculpted fuel tank, a long and comfortable seat for the rider and pillion, and a single unit grab rail at the rear. The CB Shines overall styling has remained unchanged since its inception and it still maintains a typical commuter motorcycle DNA.

Hero introduced the updated Glamour 125 in 2017. The motorcycle features a sharper and more effective styling than the older version. The bikini fairing looks bigger and sportier than its predecessor while the fuel tank too looks muscular and also gets effective tank shrouds.

The single-piece seat is also broader and wider than its predecessor. The rear taillamp is now an LED unit while the front profile gets AHO (auto headlight on) functionality which by the way is also available with its rivals here.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Honda CB shine vs Hero glamour 125 Engine and specs Comparison

The Pulsar 125 Neon is powered by a new 125 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-i engine. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 11.8 bhp of peak power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle can be started in any gear simply by pressing the clutch and it features a counterbalancer that makes sure that motorcycle operates smoothly even at high rpms.

The Hero Glamour is powered by a new 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that has been developed in-house. The engine is available with both carburetor and with fuel injection technology. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 11.4 Bhp of peak power 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque 5,500 rpm.

The CB-Shine, on the other hand, is powered by a 124.73 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned to produce 10.16 bhp at 7500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The CB Shine is paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The CB-Shine SP variant, on the other hand, is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Hero Glamour 125 Honda CB-Shine 124 cc 124.7 cc 124 cc 4-stroke, DTS-I single-cylinder unit Air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled, SE engine 12 ps @ 8,500 rpm 11.6 ps @ 7,500 rpm 10.16 bhp @ 7,500 rpm 11 Nm @ 6,5000 rpm 11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm 10.3 Nm @ 5,500 rpm 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Honda CB shine vs Hero glamour 125 Suspension and brakes

The Pulsar 125 Neon uses a telescopic fork at the front and gas-charged dual shock absorbers at the rear. The stopping power of the motorcycle comes with the help of a disc brake up front and drum brake at the rear while there is also a separate drum brake variant available as well.

The Pulsar 125 will likely get a combined braking system instead of a single-channel ABS for the safety of the rider. The Honda CB Shine just like its rival here relies on a telescopic fork at the front and spring-loaded hydraulic type shock absorbers at the rear.

The motorcycle depends on a drum brake at both its front and rear to bring it to a halt while there is also a front disc brake variant on offer as well. The Hero Glamour 125 too uses the same telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers at the front and 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear.

The Glamour 125 depends on a 240mm disc brake at the front and 130 mm drum brake at the rear. Hero also offers a drum brake variant as well. The motorcycle is available with a combi-braking system as standard for the safety of the rider.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Honda CB shine vs Hero glamour 125 Pricing Comparison

The Pulsar 125 Neon is available in two variants like we already mentioned earlier. The standard drum brake version priced at Rs. 64,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the front disc brake variant priced at Rs. 66,618 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hero Glamour 125 prices start at Rs. 59,950 (ex-showroom) while the updated Glamour is priced at Rs. 69,950 (ex-showroom).

The Honda CB Shine SP prices start at Rs 63,857 (ex-showroom) while the top-spec CB 125 Shine SP Disc brake and CBS trim retails at Rs 68,938 (ex-showroom). The CB Shine, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 59,267 (ex-showroom) while the top-spec CB Shine variant is priced at Rs 63,927 (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Honda CB shine vs Hero glamour 125 Comparison verdict

The Pulsar 125 will surely draw the attention of the customers because it gets the typical Pulsar family styling, premium features and a refined and powerful engine. The Pulsar 125 is the most powerful 125cc motorcycle compared to its rivals the Hero Glamour 125 and the Honda CB Shine.

The Pulsar 125 combines sporty looks, good range of features, impressive power figures and competitive pricing. It surely can be an ideal offering for those buyers who are looking for a premium commuter within a budget with some added style into the mix.