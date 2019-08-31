Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Hero Super Splendor vs Yamaha Saluto: Spec Comparison

Find out whether the newly launched Bajaj Pulsar 125 has what it takes to rival the likes of the iconic Hero Super Splendor and the Yamaha Saluto 125

Bajaj has launched the Pulsar 125 Neon in India recently. The motorcycle is positioned below the Pulsar 150 Neon variant and is the most affordable Pulsar model available in the country at this moment. The Pulsar 125 Neon is available in two variants- the standard drum and front disc brake variant. The Pulsar 125 is the newest contender that will give the existing 125cc motorcycles some hard time.

We are comparing the newly launched Pulsar 125 against its rival the Hero Honda Super Splendor and the Yamaha Saluto here based on their styling, engine, suspension, brakes, and prices.

Bajaj pulsar 125 vs Hero Super Splendor vs Yamaha Saluto Styling Comparison

The newly introduced Bajaj Pulsar 125 looks identical to its elder sibling the Pulsar 150 Neon. The front profile of the motorcycle gets the identical-looking halogen headlamps with pilot lamps. It also features the semi-digital instrument cluster (also found on the Pulsar 150 neon), clip-on handlebar, single-piece seat, and a single unit grab rail bar towards the rear.

It is quite difficult to differentiate between the Pulsar 150 Neon and Pulsar 125 Neon variant until and unless you look at the 125 stickers positioned towards the tail section of the motorcycle. For your information, Bajaj Auto is also offering a new grey and blue colour options besides the same black /red, grey /yellow colour options available with the Pulsar 150 Neon variant as well.

The Hero Splendor has almost remained unchanged for many years. However, Hero has made some noteworthy cosmetic and mechanical updates to the Super Splendor last year. The updated motorcycle now features a redesigned fairing towards the front. Unfortunately, the instrument cluster does not feature a trip meter anymore.

The motorcycle retains the same fuel tank but the side panels have been redesigned completely as well. The rear panel of the motorcycle gets the i3S sticker while it features a new taillamp as well. The motorcycle also features a new single-piece seat which can now be opened with the help of a key.

There is a small storage box positioned underneath the seat which can store some essential items including a tool kit box and safety aid kit. The Hero Super Splendor is available in 5 colour options.

Yamaha motorcycles are known for their quality and their 125cc offering Saluto is not different either. The motorcycle gets a bikini fairing towards the front that houses the halogen headlamp unit and a pilot headlamp integrated into the black tinted visor. The motorcycle gets a 7.6 Litre fuel tank which is comparatively smaller compared to its rivals here.

The Saluto 125 gets a single piece seat like its rival. The Saluto gets a conventional taillamp towards the rear. The motorcycle comprises of an analog instrument cluster which provides some basic information including speedometer, odometer and fuel level meter.

Bajaj pulsar 125 vs Hero Super Splendor vs Yamaha Saluto Engine Comparison

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is powered by a new 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-I engine. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 11.8 Bhp of peak power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine features a counterbalancer that makes the engine smoother even at higher revs. The rider can also start the motorcycle in any gear just by activating the clutch.

The Hero Super Splendor is powered by a new 124.7 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-Stroke, OHC engine. The unit paired with a 4-speed gearbox produces about 11.3 bhp of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Hero claims that the new Super Splendor makes 27 percent more power and 6 percent more torque than the previous model.

The engine also gets Hero’s new i3S technology that turns off the engine when it is in idle but restarts the engine as soon as the rider presses the clutch. This feature can also be turned on and off with a flick of a switch positioned on the switchgear.

The Yamaha Saluto, on the other hand, is powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve motor. This unit paired with a 4-speed gearbox produces about 8.3 ps of peak power at 7,000 rpm and 10.1 Nm of peak torque 4,5000 rpm. The Saluto is the least powerful motorcycle here amongst the 125cc trio.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Hero Super Splendor Yamaha Saluto single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-I engine single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-Stroke, OHC engine air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve 125cc 124.7cc 125cc 11.8 Bhp @ 8,500 rpm 11.3 Bhp @ 7,500 rpm 8.3 ps @ 7,000 rpm 11 Nm @ 6,500 rpm 11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm 10.1 Nm @ 4,500 rpm 5 speed 4 speed 4 speed

Bajaj pulsar 125 vs Hero Super Splendor vs Yamaha Saluto Suspension and brakes

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 neon shares the same telescopic suspension setup towards the front and gas-charged dual shock absorbers at the rear with the Bajaj Pulsar 150. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear.

Like we already mentioned above the Pulsar 125 Neon is available with a separate drum brake variant as well. The motorcycle gets a combined braking system instead of a single-channel ABS for the safety of the rider.

The Hero Super Splendor too depends on a conventional telescopic fork at the front and a 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle relies on a 130mm drum brakes on both ends to bring it to a halt Hero does not provide a disc brake even as an option with the motorcycle.

Just like its rivals here the Yamaha Saluto relies on a telescopic fork suspension setup towards the front and a swing arm type suspension setup at the rear. The braking duties of the Saluto are handled by a 245mm disc brake upfront and drum brakes at the rear. The motorcycle features UBS technology.

This technology has been developed for providing better stopping power. This system links both the front & rear brakes with the rear brake pedal. When the rider applies the rear brake a portion of the front brake is also applied at the same time. As a result, it enhances braking performance and reduces the braking distance of the motorcycle.

Bajaj pulsar 125 vs Hero Super Splendor vs Yamaha Saluto Price comparison

The Pulsar 125 Neon is available in two variants. The standard drum brake version is priced at Rs. 64,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the front disc brake variant priced at Rs. 66,618 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hero Super Splendor is priced at Rs 60,750 (ex-showroom). The Yamaha Saluto is priced at Rs 59,880 (ex-showroom).

Bajaj pulsar 125 vs Hero Super Splendor vs Yamaha Saluto Comparison verdict

The Hero Super Splendor seriously needs no introduction and people love this motorcycle for its engine and impressive fuel efficiency figures. However, the Splendor lacks a lot of features when you compare this motorcycle with its rivals. The Yamaha Saluto comes with Yamaha’s impressive build quality and reliability.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 neon, on the other hand, is the most premium looking and heavily loaded 125cc offering. The Pulsar 125 features a semi-digital instrument cluster which is not available with any other rivals in the list, bigger front disc brake, and a powerful 125cc engine. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is a worthy option for those who are looking for a powerful and premium 125cc motorcycle that won’t burn a deep hole in the pocket.