Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat Variant With Drum Brake Launched

In order to spice up things ahead of the festive season, Bajaj Auto has introduced a new more affordable variant of the Bajaj Pulsar 125

The Pulsar 125 is the entry-level motorcycle in Bajaj Auto’s Pulsar portfolio, and the automaker offers it with a few different configurations to choose from, like drum brake/disc brake as well as single seat/split seat. Now, Bajaj has launched a more affordable variant of the Puslar 125 split seat, which is actually about Rs 7,000 cheaper than the previously offered sole split-seat trim.

Talking about the changes, the new entry-level Pulsar 125 split seat misses out on the front disc brake, and instead, it gets a drum brake up front with CBS. This has helped the manufacturer reduce the cost of the bike, and the new variant has been priced at Rs. 73,274 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In contrast, the Pulsar 125 split seat disc brake variant costs Rs 80,218 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes the new variant almost Rs 7,000 more affordable than the disc brake version. This makes it slightly more accessible to buyers who are on a strict budget.

Over the regular Pulsar 125, the split seat version also gets a belly plan, split grab rails, contrast red or silver accents on a black base, and of course, a split seat. All of these changes are offered at a premium of just Rs 1,152 over the standard version’s ex-showroom price of Rs 72,122.

Here is an updated price list of all the configurations that the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is available with, take a look –

Model Engine Specs Price* Pulsar 125 Drum 124.4 cc | 12 PS | 11 Nm Rs 72,122 Pulsar 125 Split Seat Drum (New variant) 124.4 cc | 12 PS | 11 Nm Rs 73,274 Pulsar 125 Disc 124.4 cc | 12 PS | 11 Nm Rs 76,922 Pulsar 125 Split Seat Disc 124.4 cc | 12 PS | 11 Nm Rs 80,218

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Powering the new variant is the same 124.4 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 12 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The transmission duties will continue to be taken care of by a 5-speed gearbox as standard.

The suspension setup consists of a telescopic fork up front, along with twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Apart from the 125 cc line-up, Bajaj’s Pulsar portfolio also consists of the 150 Neon, 150, 150 Twin Disc, NS160, 180F, 220F, NS200 as well as the flagship RS200.