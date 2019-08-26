Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Spec Comparison

Find out how the newly launched Bajaj Pulsar 125 scores against its elder sibling, the Pulsar 150

Bajaj has recently launched their entry-level 125cc offering the Pulsar 125 Neon in India. The motorcycle is the cheapest and the most affordable Pulsar model available in the country today and is positioned below the Pulsar 150 Neon variant.

The motorcycle is available in two variants the standard drum brake and front disc brake variant. The Pulsar 125 opened a new segment targeting and it targets those people who always wanted to get their hands on a sporty motorcycle that promises to offer premium styling, features, and impressive performance.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Vs Bajaj Pulsar 150 Styling Comparison

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 looks identical to the Pulsar 150. It gets the same halogen headlamp and position lamps towards the front. The motorcycle also shares the same semi-digital instrument cluster with the Pulsar 150 while it features a single-piece seat.

It is hard to differentiate between the recently launched Pulsar 125 from its elder sibling the Pulsar 150 except for the 125 stickers positioned towards the rear panel. The Pulsar 125 also gets Neon Pulsar logo, neon grab rail and a 3D printed logo on the rear cowl and is available with three colour options- Neon Blue, Solar Red, and Platinum Silver.

The Pulsar 150 is perhaps the only motorcycle that has remained almost unchanged since 2004. The motorcycle has received minor cosmetic updates almost every year but any Indian buyers can easily recognize the Pulsar 150 by its sporty front visor, muscular fuel tank and a sharp tail section. The Pulsar 150 is now available in three variants-Pulsar 150 Neon, Pulsar 150 Classic and Pulsar 150 twin disc variant.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Vs Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine comparison

The newly introduced Bajaj Pulsar 125 is powered by a new 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-I engine. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 11.8 Bhp of peak power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque 6,500 rpm. The engine gets a counter balancer which makes it smoother even at higher revs. The rider can also start the motorcycle in any gear just by activating the clutch.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150, on the other hand, is powered by a 149.5cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled DTS-i engine. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 14 ps of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 13.4 Nm of peak torque 6,000 rpm. The motorcycle has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres that promises to offer a decent range to the motorcycle.

Specs Bajaj Pulsar 125 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-I engine single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-I engine Displacement 124 cc 149.5cc Power output 11,8 bhp @ 8,500 rpm 14 ps @ 8,000 rpm Torque Output 11 Nm @ 6,500 rpm 13.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm Gearbox 5 speed 5 speed

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Vs Bajaj Pulsar 150 Suspension and brakes

Both the Pulsar 125 and the Bajaj Pulsar 150 depends on a telescopic fork at the front and a 5-way adjustable Nitrox shock absorbers at the rear. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 employs a 240mm disc at the front and a 130mm drum brake at the rear while it also gets a drum brake variant as well.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 relies on a 240mm disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The Pulsar 150 also gets a rear disc brake variant as well. The Pulsar 125 gets a CBS (combined braking system) system as standard for the safety of the rider while the Pulsar 150 is available with a single-channel ABS for the safety of its rider.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Vs Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price comparison

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 standard drum brake version is priced at Rs 64,000 (ex-showroom) and the front disc brake variant is priced at Rs 66,618 (ex-showroom).

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon variant is priced at Rs 71,200 (ex-showroom). The Pulsar 150 standard variant is priced at Rs 84,960 (ex-showroom). The Bajaj Pulsar 150 twin disc variant is also priced at Rs 88,838 (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Vs Bajaj Pulsar 150 Comparison verdict

The Pulsar 150, on the other hand, is a popular offering in the 150cc segment and has a huge fan following. The Pulsar 125, on the other hand, combines good looks, premium features and is a good option for those who want a sporty yet powerful motorcycle within a budget. The entry-level Pulsar 125 is almost Rs 4,582 cheaper than the least expensive variant of the Pulsar 150 variant which makes it a good option amongst the 125cc commuters.