Bajaj Pulsar 125 Launch Expected In 1st Week Of September

The upcoming Pulsar 125 likely to launch in between 5th to 7th September 2019 and it will be the least expensive model in the Pulsar lineup

Bajaj Auto will likely launch the much anticipated Pulsar 125 in September. Rakesh Sharma, Chief Commercial Officer & Executive Director at Bajaj Auto said that they have plans to introduce the new 125cc product within the next three weeks and as per some reports, the upcoming motorcycle to launch in between 5th to 7th September in the country.

Like we have already reported earlier, the upcoming Pulsar 125cc, will take its styling cues from the existing Pulsar 150 while we also said that Bajaj will also introduce a Pulsar 125 Neon variant as well. Expect the Pulsar 125 Neon edition to sport some bright colours in some specific parts including Pulsar logo on the fuel tank, side panel, rim tapes, headlamp visor and also on the pillion grab rail as well.

As far as the powertrain is concerned, the upcoming Pulsar 125 will be based on the Pulsar 135 (now discontinued) powertrain. The 125cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke unit will likely deliver around 13.5 Bhp of peak power and around 12 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

This entry-level Pulsar 125 will likely produce enough power and torque for daily commutes while also returning an impressive fuel efficiency at the same time. The upcoming Pulsar 125 will also share most of its parts with the Pulsar 150 and thus it will rely on a telescopic fork at the front and a twin sided spring setup at the rear.

The braking duties of the motorcycle will be handled by a disc brake at the front and drum brake at the rear. The Pulsar 125 will get CBS safety tech as standard as CBS is comparatively cheaper than ABS technology which will help keep the prices competitive.

Expect Bajaj to price the upcoming Pulsar 125 around Rs 60,000-65,000 mark (ex-showroom). Once launched the motorcycle will compete directly against the likes of the other premium 125cc commuter motorcycles of its segment.