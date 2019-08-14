New Bajaj Pulsar 125 First Video Ride Review Out

Bajaj Pulsar 125 comes equipped with a 124.38 cc air-cooled engine developing 12 horsepower and 11 Nm of peak torque

Bajaj Auto introduced the entry-level Pulsar 125 Neon in the domestic market yesterday and is offered in a couple of variants to give the customers varying buying choice. The drum brake variant of the Pulsar 125 has been priced at a competitive Rs. 64,000 while the front disc brake variant costs Rs. 66,618 (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer is exploring new ways to explore the popularity of the Pulsar nameplate. The debut of the 125 cc version is to make the range more accessible to the customers and make it more budget-friendly. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is based on the bigger Pulsar 150 Neon in terms of design and underpinnings.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Dimensions Wheelbase (mm) 1320 Overall length (mm) 2055 Overall width (mm) 755 Height (mm) 1060 Ground Clearance (mm) 165 Saddle Height (mm) 790 Kerb weight (kg) 140 Tyre size – Front 80/100 x 17 TL Tyre size – Rear 100/90 x 17 TL Fuel tank (lts) 11.5 Brakes: Front (mm) 240 Disc

170 Drum Brakes: Rear (mm) 130 Drum

It must be noted that the Pulsar 125 carries all the signature styling the nameplate has on offer and it does not look like a cheaper alternative of its 150 cc sibling. The video attached here gives you complete details of the Pulsar 125 as the walkaround and the ride review renders a comprehensive take on the new entry-level Pulsar motorcycle.

In several places, the on-road price of the Pulsar 125 Neon is around Rs. 5,000 cheaper than the 150 Neon’s OTR. The all-important powertrain is a 124.38 cc single-cylinder air-cooled two-valve unit which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 12 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. It is connected to a five-speed transmission.

Specifications Pulsar 125 Neon Engine (cc) 124.4 Power (PS) @ rpm 12@8500 Torque (Nm) @ rpm 11@6500 Power to Weight (PS/Ton) 85.7 Transmission 5-speed Front suspension Telescopic Rear Suspension Twin Gas Shock

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon comes equipped with telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Riding on 17-inch wheels, the motorcycle features Combi-Braking System in place of the ABS unit seen in the Pulsar 150. It tips the weighing scale close to 140 kilograms – just over 4 kilograms lighter than the Pulsar 150 Neon.

Sold in three colour choices namely Neon Blue, Solar Red and Platinum Silver, Bajaj has performed some tasks to save the production costs as it does not get belly pan and fuel tank extension. The presence of CBS is another way of cost-cutting as it has engine capacity less than 125 cc.