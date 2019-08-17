Bajaj Pulsar 125 Explained In Detail In Our Walkaround Video

The newly launched Bajaj Pulsar 125 is powered by a 124.38 cc air-cooled engine kicking out 12 horsepower and 11 Nm of peak torque

A few days ago, Bajaj Auto launched its most affordable Pulsar ever in the Indian market. The Pulsar 125 Neon is sold in two variants as the drum brake model costs a highly competitive Rs. 64,000 and the front disc brake variant is priced at Rs. 66,618 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The Pulsar 125 bridges the gap between buying a regular commuter and an entry-level sporty motorcycle at an accessible price range. Carrying the Pulsar brand name is an added advantage as it has been a consistent seller for the brand for more than a decade. Its timely arrival could help Bajaj revive its sales fortunes in these testing times prevailing in the industry.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon derives most of its design cues from the bigger and popular Pulsar 150 Neon. While sharing underpinnings, the Pulsar 125 did go through cost-cutting measures as it does not have belly pan and fuel tank extension while its engine capacity does not mandate the use of ABS system as Combi-Braking System is employed.

Our walkaround video explains everything you need to know about the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and it can be seen from the above link. The Pulsar 125 does not look like a cheaper derivative and it costs around Rs. 5,000 lesser than the Pulsar 150 Neon. It is powered by a 124.38 cc single-cylinder air-cooled two-valve engine.

The powertrain is capable of generating 12 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm and is connected to a five-speed transmission. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is suspended on telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear and tips the weighing scale at nearly 140 kilograms – 4 kg lighter than Pulsar 150 Neon.

It has a fuel tank capacity of 11.5 litres while the stopping duties are dealt by 240 mm front disc and 130 mm rear drum brakes. It is retailed in Neon Blue, Solar Red and Platinum Silver colour choices and measures 2,055 mm in length, 755 mm in width and stands 1,060 mm tall with a wheelbase of 1,320 mm and 790 mm seat height with 165 mm ground clearance.