Bajaj Pulsar 125 Classic With Split Seat Launching Soon, Spied

The split seat variant of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 will be priced almost Rs. 3k to 5k more than the Pulsar 125 Neon standard variant

Bajaj launched their most affordable Pulsar 125 Neon in India recently with prices starting at Rs 66,618 (ex-showroom). Now Bajaj is all set to introduce a classic variant of the Pulsar 125 as well soon with split seats and tank cowl.

The upcoming Pulsar 125 Classic will feature different colour, graphics and decal apart from the split-seat setup. The bookings of the Pulsar 125 classic variant have commenced already in some Bajaj Auto dealerships as well.

As far as the pricing is concerned, expect the soon to be launched Bajaj Pulsar 125 classic to be priced almost Rs 3 to 5 thousand more than the Pulsar 125 Neon standard variant. Thanks to the new Pulsar 150 twin disc inspired decals and split seats, the upcoming variant of the Pulsar 125 looks exactly like the Pulsar 150 twin disc variant with tank cowl, engine cowl and split seat.

For your information, the 2019 Bajaj Pulsar 125 classic will be launched in two colour options-Black with Red accents and a Black with Blue accents. The newly introduced Bajaj Pulsar 125 is powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BS 4 compliant engine.

The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 12 hp of peak power and 11 Nm of peak torque. The suspension duties of the motorcycle are taken care by a telescopic fork in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear.

The braking duties are handled by a 240mm disc brake in the front and 130mm drum brake at the rear. It gets a CBS (Combined Braking System) as a standard safety feature instead of a single-channel ABS for the safety of the rider.

The motorcycle has a 11-liter fuel tank and is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends shod with 80/100 section front tyres while the rear wheels are shod with 100/90 section tyres. The motorcycle rivals directly against the Honda CBS-Shine 125 and the Hero Glamour 125 i3s.

Pic Source: Jet Wheels