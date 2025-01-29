Bajaj Posts Highest Quarterly 125 cc Bike Sales, 1 Lakh+ EVs Sold

In Q3 FY25, Bajaj Auto doubled its market share in electric two-wheeler and tripled its presence in electric three-wheeler segments

Bajaj Auto made notable progress in its electric vehicle segment, delivering approximately 1,00,000 units in the latest quarter. This strong performance nearly secured leadership in the sector with the company doubling its market share in electric two-wheelers and tripling its presence in electric three-wheelers compared to the previous year.

A major highlight was the transition from operating at a loss to achieving a marginally positive EBITDA, signalling financial improvement in this growing segment. In the competitive 125 cc+ motorcycle market, the homegrown manufacturer recorded its highest-ever quarterly retail sales, largely driven by the high volume sales during the festive season.

Despite this strong retail performance and maintaining its market share in this critical category, the company’s overall results were affected by a strategic choice to avoid aggressive price discounting. While rivals engaged in heavy price cuts, Bajaj focused on sustaining profitability rather than short-term volume gains.

The Bajaj Chetak continued its strong growth trajectory, solidifying its position in the electric scooter market. The Year-over-Year sales surged by approximately 2.5 times as the brand secured a 25 per cent market share with a gain of 1,100 basis points. Bajaj further expanded the Chetak lineup by introducing the new 35 Series recently as well.

It comes equipped with a completely redesigned floorboard battery, improved performance and range along with a longer seat, increased boot space and upgraded technology. Triumph Motorcycles India saw a boost in sales following the launch of the updated Speed 400, resulting in its best-ever quarterly retail figures while updates to the Duke 200 and 250 models helped KTM sustain momentum. Triumph’s expansion efforts continued with 126 dealerships now covering over half of its potential market.

Meanwhile, KTM India broadened its lineup with 10 internationally recognised high-performance models including offerings with up to 1,390 cc engines. Despite global woes, KTM is planning to introduce the new generation 390 Adventure S in India tomorrow and its bookings have already begun. The dual-purpose adv made its world debut at the EICMA show last November. It was also showcased at the India Bike Week in Goa shortly after.