Bajaj Platina Sales Up By 49%, Rising Fuel Price The Reason?

The Bajaj Platina is one of the most common sights on Indian roads and is currently the best-selling two-wheeler for the automaker in India

The Platina is one of the most affordable motorcycles in Bajaj Auto’s portfolio, and the bike is also one of the most popular vehicles that the company makes. Bajaj Auto managed to sell 82,559 units of the Platina in the country in September 2021, which has resulted in YoY growth in sales of 49 per cent.

In the same month last year, Bajaj Auto had shipped 55,496 units of the said motorcycle in the country. Could the ever-rising fuel prices be a reason for the workhorse motorcycle’s increasing popularity in the country? Certainly. The Bajaj Platina’s 100 cc engine offers superior mileage over its rivals.

The Bajaj Platina comes with a 4-stroke DTS-i engine that puts out 7.9 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 8.3 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed transmission. The bike has been built on a tubular single down tube frame that is suspended on front telescopic forks and rear spring suspension.

The braking duties are handled by a 130 mm drum brake up front, along with a 110 mm rear drum brake with anti-skid braking system. Bajaj currently offers the Platina in two different variants – Kick Start and Electric Start, priced at Rs 52,915 and Rs 58,042 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) respectively.

As of now, the Platina is available in five colour options – Cocktail Wine Red, Black with Silver Decals, Black with Gold Decals, Black with Blue Decals and Black with Red Decals. There is also a Bajaj Platina 110 ES variant that gets a larger 115 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 8.6 PS power and 9.81 Nm torque.

The Bajaj Platina 110 ES is currently priced at Rs 62,598 for the drum brake variant and Rs 67,904 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the disc brake model. The Bajaj Platina faces competition from TVS Sport, Radeon Hero HF Deluxe and other similarly priced bikes.