Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BSVI Launched At Rs 59,802

Bajaj Auto Ltd, the Pune-based homegrown motorcycle manufacturer, has launched the BSVI Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear at a price of Rs 59,802 (ex-showroom). The new model is powered by an updated 115.45cc single-cylinder engine that has been designed in-house at the company’s state-of-the-art R&D facility.

The air-cooled low-capacity single-cylinder engine benefits from electronic fuel-injection system that leads to optimized fuel economy and performance. The updated engine outputs a maximum power of 8.6 PS at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 9.81 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Other than attaining the BSVI compliance, the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear remains identical to the BSIV version. It continues to feature a stylish bikini fairing, huge fenders, a 11-litre fuel tank, stylish graphics, black-painted engine and exhaust, a long seat and stylish multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Also, the updated motorcycle comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer and a digital multi-information display that that offers odometer, clock, fuel level readings. The motorcycle also offers a gear position indicator.

The Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear is suspended by conventional telescopic forks up front and twin rear SOS suspension with Nitrox gas chamber. Braking is courtesy of a 240 mm disc brake up front and a 110 mm drum at the rear. CBS comes as standard. Like we said, the motorcycle gets black-painted multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Speaking about the dimensions, the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BSVI model measures 2006 mm in length, 713 mm in width and 1100 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 1255 mm and a seat height of 804 mm. The ground clearance stands at 200 mm. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 122 kg. The newly updated motorcycle is on sale only in a single, disc-brake-equipped variant. There are only two colour options on offer- Black and Red.