Bajaj Plans To Launch 6 New Pulsar Models, New EV & CNG Bike

Bajaj Auto is working on launching an assortment of new two-wheelers in the domestic market. In May 2024, the brand will introduce a more affordable version of the Chetak while the long awaited Pulsar NS400 will arrive on May 3 and it will be equipped with a 373 cc liquid-cooled engine. It will become the biggest and more powerful Pulsar upon arrival.

Over the last few months, the homegrown manufacturer has been updating its motorcycles in the 150 cc to 250 cc space and it also has its eyes set of bring in the industry-first CNG powered motorcycle in the coming months. It will be launched in a phased manner based on the CNG infrastructure across parts of the country.

Bajaj will bring in six new Pulsar models to further strengthen its portfolio in India. Bajaj has reaped benefits of launching new products in the last financial year and they have helped in gaining more market share in certain segments of the mass-market space. Riding on the wave of momentum, Bajaj announced a capital expenditure of up to Rs. 800 crore already.

It will help expand production operations for three wheelers and a portion of the investment will be used for EVs under the Chetak brand. Last FY, Bajaj topped the 125 cc mass market segment while registering good volumes for its three wheelers and Chetak electric scooter as well. The upcoming CNG motorcycle is said to reduce the fuel cost by 50 per cent compared to the regular commuters.

Bajaj has been developing it for years now and over the last few months, spy pictures have consistently emerged on the internet and its performance could be in the vicinity of a regular 110-125 cc motorcycle but it is too early to judge at this moment. The company is already the market leader in the CNG three-wheeler segment with 90 per cent share.

The brand is exploring hydrogen-powered vehicles as well and it hopes to have a wide portfolio of offerings across different fuel types in the future. The sales numbers of the Chetak have been steadily increasing in recent times and Chetak Technology, a subsidiary of Bajaj, will be responsible for all Research & Development activities moving forward.