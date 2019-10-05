Bajaj Opens Bookings For Pulsar NS200 ABS In Nepal

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 ABS version is all set to launch in Nepal as dealers have started accepting bookings, launch soon

Bajaj has opened bookings of the India-made Pulsar NS200 in Nepal. The company has partnered with Golchha Organisation to retail its motorcycles under the trade name HH Bajaj. Some online reports suggest that the deliveries for the bike will begin from 8th of this month.

The non-ABS version of the bike kicks things off at 3.20 Lakh (INR 2 lakh) with the ABS version going up to Rs. 3.35 Lakh (INR 2.09 lakh). In India, the Pulsar NS200 starts at Rs 1.14 lakh. The bike enters Nepal without any changes which means that it will be powered by a 199.5 cc liquid-cooled, triple spark, 4-valve mill.

Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine produces 23.52 PS of power and 18.3 Nm of torque. The bike will be fuelled by a carburettor. On the Indian front, Bajaj did mention that it will be launching a Fuel Injected version of the bike here later this year.

Suspension set up of the NS200 consists of 37 mm conventional telescopic fork upfront and a mono-shock with adjustable preload at the rear. Braking duties on the bike are handled by a bigger 300 mm front disc (up by 20 mm).

However, the rear disc continues to be a 230 mm unit. ABS is a single channel unit. In the Nepalese market, the NS200 competes with the Hero Xtreme 200R and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Bajaj has been operational in Nepal for the past 15 years and has a total of 18 models in its portfolio with 81 dealerships across the country. Amid a slowdown for the company in the Indian market, its exports showed a menial growth of 1 per cent with 159,382 units sold in September 2019 as compared to 157,910 units sold in September last year. In total, the company witnessed a drop of 22 per cent after it sold 336,730 units in last month in comparison to 430,939 units sold in September 2018.