Bajaj Auto posted a total of 2,42,516 units in October 2019 as it was positioned as the fourth most sold two-wheeler manufacturer with 13.9% sales de-growth. During the same month in 2018, Bajaj registered 2,81,582 units.

Last month, the homegrown brand beat Royal Enfield, Suzuki and Yamaha, while TVS Motor Company was just over 10,000 units ahead in the third position with 25.5% YoY negative growth. Bajaj’s highest sold a motorcycle in the domestic range in October 2019 was the Platina.

The entry-level commuter garnered 70,466 units as against 74,064 units during the same month last year with just 5% de-growth. However, another volume seller, CT100 endured a massive 34% volume decline as 61,483 units were retailed against 93,676 units during October 2018.

Bajaj Models October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales 1. Platina 70,466 74,064 2. CT 100 61,483 93,676 3. Pulsar 150 43,002 63,957 4. Pulsar 125 33,042 – 5. Pulsar 180 & 200 NS 11,707 16,436 6. Pulsar 220 7,758 9,970 7. Avenger 180 4,822 3,618 8. Avenger 220 1,453 3,607 9. Discover 100 1,422 6,140 10. Dominar 400 806 659 11. Discover 125 74 3,623

Bajaj’s good run in the fourth position came when the whole industry posted a YoY drop of 14.4%. The Pulsar series did delivery last month as well as the highly popular 150 cc version garnered 43,002 units while the recently launched 125 cc Pulsar compounded it with 33,042 units.

The 125cc Pulsar appeared to have eaten into the sales of its bigger sibling as the latter posted 33% de-growth. Pulsar 180 and NS 200 combined to record a total of 11,707 units in October 2019 but at a deficit of nearly 5,000 units compared to the corresponding month last year.

The flagship Bajaj Dominar 400 posted a total of 806 units as against 659 units with YoY surge of 22% as the latest updates had been well received.